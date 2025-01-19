Team Indiana Dominates Mid States All-Star Championships; Kai Joyner Sets Minnesota Record

2025 Mid States All-Star Championships

January 4-5, 2025

Indiana University Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Meet Results

Team Indiana defended home turf over a crew of their midwestern neighbors that participated in the 2025 Mid States All Star Championships two weeks ago.

The meet featured teams of 14 & under swimmers from Indiana, Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. The Indiana Swimming LSC has long been known for organizing these all-star team based competitions, and the 2025 meet attracted some of the top youth talent from across the region.

Final Team Scores:

Team Indiana: 4327 Team Ohio: 3282 Team Minnesota: 2159 Team Michigan: 2093.5 Team Kentucky: 1943.5 Team Wisconsin: 1427

The top scorers for Indiana included Kate Allen, who scored 120 individual points with 6 individual event wins in the 11-12 age group, which included best times in the 50 fly (27.15) and 200 IM (2:08.81) – the latter being a 3.5 second improvement on her best time.

On the boys’ side, Team Minnesota had many of the individual headlines, though they only finished 4th in boys’ point scoring as a team. Kai Joyner was the other perfect scorer with 120 points in the boys’ 13-14 age group, including a personal best of 1:51.67 in the 200 IM.

That swim for Joyner moves him into the top 50 all-time in age group history and broke the 2017 LSC Record set by Hayden Zheng by more than a second. It also ranks him 5th nationally midway through the 2024-2025 season.

His Team Minnesota, and Rochester Swim Club, teammate Elliot Leasure won the 200 back (1:50.05) and 200 fly (1:53.73), in spite of only being 13 competing in the 13-14 age group. Both swims came in new lifetime bests and lead the nation among 13-year-olds this season, with the 200 back being 2.37 seconds clear of the next-best at that age and into the 13-14 age group top 100 all-time

Other Highlight Performances

Lana Shapero won the girls’ 13-14 200 fly in 2:03.87, knocking three-quarters of a second off her previous lifetime best.

Gabriel Brown from Indiana grabbed three wins in the 10 & under age group, including a three second drop in the 200 IM (2:22.36) and a three-tenths drop in the 100 free (59.16).

Fun Flavor

The meet featured a rubber doc drop, where rubber ducks were dropped off the 10-meter platform. Swimmers who caught them won prizes.