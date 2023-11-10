Former LSU Tiger Matt Klotz Finishes As Runner-Up of Big Brother 25

Courtesy: Sam Hawke

After 100 days in the Big Brother house, deaf swimming world record holder Matt Klotz finished as the runner-up on the 25th edition of the American reality show.

Klotz lost Part 3 of the Final Head of Household competition to fellow houseguest and ally Jag Bains. Because the two were allies since the beginning of the season and Klotz had saved Bains in the Path to Power twist in Week 4, Bains evicted the remaining houseguest, Bowie Jane, bringing Klotz with him to the Final 2 to face the jury of seven evicted houseguests.

In his final speech to the jury, Klotz cited his strong social and physical game as reasons why he deserved the jury’s votes. As the first deaf Big Brother player, Klotz was required to have a strong social game. As he noted in his speech, he “couldn’t hear 85% of the conversations in the house.”

Klotz said he wasn’t prepared for Bains’ strategy regarding the final speech, where he poked holes in Klotz’s game.

‘Big Brother 25’ runner-up Matt Klotz says he wasn’t prepared for winner Jag Bains’ passionate answers against him during the jury questioning segment. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/pBerWzHgvq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 10, 2023

Only two of the 7 jury members cast their votes in favor of Klotz, leaving him with the runner-up prize of $75,000.

Klotz also received enough votes in the America’s Favorite Houseguest contest to be in finish in the top three, though Cameron Hardin was the ultimate winner of the $50,000 prize after receiving the most votes from America.

The popular Rob Has a Podcast finale recap discussed potential problems with the voting system (with 10 votes allowed per email address, rather than phone number as in previous years) leading to this result.