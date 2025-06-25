When Hockey Body Checks Your Swim Meet

Courtesy: Elizabeth Spencer Rosenthal

In Florida, we love water in all its forms, whether it’s for swimming in or skating on!

And for the second year in a row, the Speedo Fort Lauderdale Summer Classic was on a collision course with the Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup victory parade.

In what would have otherwise been a typical summer swim meet weekend, the regular array of swim fans and beachgoers was joined by hundreds of thousands of hockey faithful, who poured onto the beach and into the streets to paint the town red! They came by boat and by plane, on foot and by train, flooding local hotels, bars, shops and restaurants, to celebrate their beloved Panthers — the tough and gritty now two-time Stanley Cup Champions!

As the saying goes, “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em!” Swimmers and their families did not retreat to a defensive position. Rather, they skated skillfully through the crowds, reveling in the celebratory sights and sounds and thriving on the palpable electricity in the air (which this year, thankfully, did not include lightning!)

Our hotel for the weekend, selected for its proximity to the pool, proved to be a prime viewing location for the parade route along Fort Lauderdale’s famed A1A. After their morning swims, some meet-goers took to the streets and joined the merrymaking, while others chose to beat the heat with the best views in town from their hotel windows, where they ate, hydrated, and fueled up for finals in air conditioned comfort.

As hockey goes on hiatus until next year, swimming never stops, especially in South Florida, where we can’t help but wonder, will there be a three-peat? If so, you can be sure that Fort Lauderdale will be ready to step up to the blocks!

ABOUT ELIZABETH SPENCER ROSENTHAL