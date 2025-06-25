LAUSANNE – World Aquatics has signed a multi-year agreement with Italy’s iconic Marmeeting high diving event to bring the World Aquatics High Diving World Cup to the dramatic cliffs of Porto Flavia in Iglesias, Sardinia, starting in 2025.

This agreement marks the first-ever multi-year commitment World Aquatics has confirmed with a high diving host, providing the sport with extensive visibility on the global stage. The 2025 World Aquatics High Diving World Cup at Porto Flavia is scheduled for 30–31 August, with future event dates announced at a later time.

Marmeeting, held annually along Sardinia’s dramatic coastal cliffs, has become one of the most renowned events in high diving, celebrated for its challenging and spectacular setting.

This multi-year agreement delivers major benefits both for high diving and the Sardinian community. For World Aquatics, it ensures consistency in planning—enabling better athlete preparation, stronger marketing, and deeper fan engagement. The event is also expected to boost the local economy by attracting international media and creating new opportunities for local businesses.

“High diving is a sport that demands skill, passion, and an incredible connection to the environment. With Marmeeting and Porto Flavia, we now have the platform to showcase this like never before,” said Orlando Duque, Chair of the World Aquatics High Diving Technical Committee and former World Champion. “We are stoked about the future of high diving, and this agreement marks an exciting new chapter for the sport.”

Franco Varese, Event Manager at Marmeeting, added; “We are incredibly excited about this new partnership. Porto Flavia is a truly unique location, and partnering with World Aquatics brings long-term vision and continued credibility to what we’ve built here. We’re very proud to welcome the world’s best athletes back to Sardinia for upcoming editions of the High Diving World Cup.”

Romanian high diver Catalin Preda said the consistency provided by the deal would help athletes focus on performance, calling Porto Flavia “an extraordinary venue – challenging for the athletes and visually stunning for the audience.”

Canada’s Molly Carlson, the 2024 World Aquatics High Diving Female Athlete of the Year, added: “Porto Flavia has always seemed like one of the most beautiful high diving locations, and it’s been my dream to dive there. I can’t wait to join this amazing atmosphere and energy, and share it with the fans watching live and around the world.”