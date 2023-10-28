Big Brother 25 Update: Deaf WR Holder Matt Klotz Catapults into Final Four

By Sam Hawke

With less than two weeks to go before the Big Brother US season 25 winner is crowned, deaf

swimming world record holder and former LSU Tiger Matthew Klotz won the season’s Head of Household competition after Thursday night’s Double Eviction, securing his spot in the final four.

During the Double Eviction, Klotz also won the final 6 Power of Veto competition live, which

ensured his safety and allowed him to cast a vote to evict his former housemate America Lopez.

In the popular Rob Has a Podcast Big Brother 25 eviction recap last night, live feed updater Taran Armstrong named Klotz as one of only three Big Brother 25 houseguests who could potentially win the season.

Klotz received the highest score on this week’s Big Brother 25 Reality Stockwatch, as he was the only houseguest who was rated a 7 out of 10. The next highest-rated houseguests, Jag Bains and reality TV star Cirie Fields, who both were rated at a 6 this week, are Klotz’s two closest allies in the house.

The Big Brother 25 season finale will occur on Thursday, November 9th. After 100 days in the Big

Brother house, cash prizes on the line include a $750,000 grand prize for the winner, $75,000

for the runner-up, and $50,000 for “America’s Favorite Player,” determined by an online vote. Big

Brother can be streamed live on Paramount+ and CBS.

During last night’s live episode, Klotz donned an LSU headband and gave a shoutout to his

alma mater in Baton Rouge with a “Go Tigers!”