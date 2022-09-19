Michigan HS State Finalist and Deaflympian Brooke Thompson Commits to Rutgers

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brooke Thompson, a Michigan High School State finalist and Deaflympian, has announced her verbal commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Rutgers University. She is set to arrive ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Rutgers University. I would like to thank my friends, family, and coaches for their endless support throughout the years. As soon as I met the team, I felt at home. I loved the international flavor of the team as well! I can’t wait to be part of the team! Go Scarlet Knights!!

Thompson is entering her senior year at the International Academy in Bloomfield, Michigan. While she completes her academics there, she swims for Bloomfield Hills High School and Motor City Aquatics.

Thompson is completely deaf and wears cochlear implants. In 2022, she was invited to compete as part of Team USA at the Deaflympics held in Brazil. There, she won gold as part of the Women’s 4×100 freestyle relay, alongside Carli Cronk, Samantha Fujii, and Kaitlyn Weatherby. Thompson also swam the 200 meter individual freestyle, finishing 8th.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 23.81

100 free- 52.24

200 free- 1:53.84

At the 2021 Michigan Division I (large schools) State Championships, Thompson competed in the 50 and 100 yard freestyles. In the 50, she dropped a total of .44 seconds and finished 6th overall. She finished 7th in the 100 free, also earning a new best time. Her swim of 52.24 was over a second faster than her previous best.

Rutgers University competes in the Big-10 Conference. At the 2022 Championships, the Scarlet Knights swam to their best finish since joining the conference in 2014. They finished 8th out of 12 teams.

At last year’s championships, Thompson’s best 200 free time would have placed her 53rd overall and 4th for the Scarlet Knights. She also would have been 54th in the 100 free and 61st in the 50 free, finishing 6th and 5th among the team, respectively.

