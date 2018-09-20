2018 FINA World Cup Cluster 2 Kicks Off With Bigger Fields

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom hit max points at each of the first two stops of the 2018 FINA World Cup, earning the $50,000 Cluster 1 bonus and leading the series points by 30. On the men’s side, Russian breaststroker Anton Chupkov has a narrow 3-point lead over American Michael Andrew, with Vladimir Morozov next in line. All are slated to be back in action at the first stop of the 2nd cluster, which takes place in Eindhoven, Netherlands September 28th-30th, but will have additional company this time around.

Whereas both Kazan and Doha saw just one Brazilian competitor in Felipe Lima, this time he’ll be joined by 3 additional teammates, including Eteine Medeiros. Australia is following suit, with cluster 1’s sole competitor, Mitch Larkin, expected to have teammates Mack Horton, Emily Seebohm and Zach Attard join him in Eindhoven.

Spain, Japan, and Finland will also be sending contingencies to spice up the competitions, which means we’ll most likely see a few Katinka Hosszu (HUN) versus Mireia Belmonte (ESP) battles. Ari-Pekka Liukkonen should bring some heat to the men’s sprints, while Japan’s flymeister, Daiya Seto, will look to take on South African Chad Le Clos in the 200m fly.

Le Clos is set to be flanked by sprinter Brad Tandy and fellow flyer Ryan Coetzee, who made it onto the podium twice in Doha.

Russians Yulia Efimova and Kirill Prigoda are also present on the start lists, as is a large Dutch squad led by Olympians Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Femke Heemskerk and Ferry Weertman.

French-trained Oussama Sahnoune of Algeria is expected to race, following his tremendous performances at the 2018 Mediterranean Games. He threw down a 21.96/48.00 free double to notch 2 new national records in Terragona back in June. Mehdy Metella of France should also be in the men’s sprint free and fly fields.

For the Americans, the aforementioned Andrew and Blake Pieroni will be joined by Molly Hannis, Nic Fink, Melanie Margalis, Leah Smith, Kelsi Dahlia, as well as World Record holder Kathleen Baker.

As a reminder, whereas cluster 1 was contested in long course meters, the remaining stops of the entire World Cup Series will take place in the short course meters format. 12 events will be raced on each of the 3 days in Eindhoven, per the schedule below.