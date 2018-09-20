USC Women to Take on Minnesota, Not Wisconsin, in 2018-19

The 2018-19 schedule for the USC women has a few changes from last year, among those being a new team on their dual meet slate.

Last year, the USC women took on Wisconsin in a traditional dual meet format in the first semester. This year, however, a different B1G team will duel with the Trojans: the Minnesota Gophers. Oregon State will join a tri meet with USC and Minn which will take place in LA on January 18th. One of the biggest showdowns for these two teams will be between NCAA All-American Lindsey Kozelsky from the Gophers battling with Trojan breaststrokers Maggie Aroesty and Riley Scott.

OCTOBER INVITES

Another addition to the 2018-19 slate is the USC-hosted Trojan Invite on October 5-6. It’s unclear who will be in attendance, though CSU-Bakersfield lists the meet on their schedule and calls it the ‘USC Sprint Meet.’ That may mean it’ll be a sprint format invite, or a relay-only invite, or perhaps a fun, unofficial event lineup (think 75’s of stroke, 300 free, etc).

Meanwhile, the SMU Classic is scheduled the week following the Trojan Invite (Oct 11-12), a meet where several people threw down big times, including Aroesty hitting a then-PR 2:08.0 in the 200 breast and a big showdown between Louisville’s Mallory Comerford and Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey in the 200 free. For a mid-October meet, this is a time when athletes really get up and race.

PAC-12 SHOWDOWNS AND MID-SEASON INVITE

The Trojan women will head to Utah October 19th for their first Pac-12 dual meet, then host their first conference duals the following weekend when Arizona and Arizona State come to town. The Texas Invitational is the big mid-season event for USC’s women, and following the new Minnesota-Oregon State tri, USC heads to the Bay Area on February 2nd and 3rd for a tough tangle with Cal and Stanford, before the Crosstown Cup against UCLA.

CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON

Finally, championship season will begin with the Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way from Feb. 27 – Mar. 2. The 2019 NCAA Championships are to be held Mar. 20-23 in Austin, TX.

2018-19 USC Women’s Swimming & Diving Schedule