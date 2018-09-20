USC Women to Take on Minnesota, Not Wisconsin, in 2018-19

The 2018-19 schedule for the USC women has a few changes from last year, among those being a new team on their dual meet slate.
Last year, the USC women took on Wisconsin in a traditional dual meet format in the first semester. This year, however, a different B1G team will duel with the Trojans: the Minnesota Gophers. Oregon State will join a tri meet with USC and Minn which will take place in LA on January 18th. One of the biggest showdowns for these two teams will be between NCAA All-American Lindsey Kozelsky from the Gophers battling with Trojan breaststrokers Maggie Aroesty and Riley Scott.
OCTOBER INVITES
Another addition to the 2018-19 slate is the USC-hosted Trojan Invite on October 5-6. It’s unclear who will be in attendance, though CSU-Bakersfield lists the meet on their schedule and calls it the ‘USC Sprint Meet.’ That may mean it’ll be a sprint format invite, or a relay-only invite, or perhaps a fun, unofficial event lineup (think 75’s of stroke, 300 free, etc).
Meanwhile, the SMU Classic is scheduled the week following the Trojan Invite (Oct 11-12), a meet where several people threw down big times, including Aroesty hitting a then-PR 2:08.0 in the 200 breast and a big showdown between Louisville’s Mallory Comerford and Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey in the 200 free. For a mid-October meet, this is a time when athletes really get up and race.
PAC-12 SHOWDOWNS AND MID-SEASON INVITE
The Trojan women will head to Utah October 19th for their first Pac-12 dual meet, then host their first conference duals the following weekend when Arizona and Arizona State come to town. The Texas Invitational is the big mid-season event for USC’s women, and following the new Minnesota-Oregon State tri, USC heads to the Bay Area on February 2nd and 3rd for a tough tangle with Cal and Stanford, before the Crosstown Cup against UCLA.
CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON
Finally, championship season will begin with the Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way from Feb. 27 – Mar. 2. The 2019 NCAA Championships are to be held Mar. 20-23 in Austin, TX.
2018-19 USC Women’s Swimming & Diving Schedule
Scheduled Games
SEP 6 (THU) 2:00 PM PTLOS ANGELES, CA
TROJAN INVITE
OCT 5 (FRI) 2:00 PM PTLOS ANGELES, CA
OCT 6 (SAT) 9:00 AM PTLOS ANGELES, CA
SMU CLASSIC
OCT 12 (FRI) 4:30 PM PTSMU CLASSICDALLAS, TX
OCT 13 (SAT)11:00 AM PTSMU CLASSICDALLAS, TX
OCT 19 (FRI) 12:30 PM PTAT UTAHSALT LAKE CITY, UT
NOV 2 (FRI) 1:00 PM PTLOS ANGELES, CA
NOV 3 (SAT) 11:30 AM PTVS ARIZONALOS ANGELES, CA
TROJAN DIVING INVITATIONAL
NOV 9 (FRI) ALL DAYLOS ANGELES, CA
NOV 10 (SAT) ALL DAYLOS ANGELES, CA
NOV 11 (SUN) ALL DAYLOS ANGELES, CA
NOV 9 (FRI) 2:00 PM PTLOS ANGELES, CA
NOV 10 (SAT) TBDLOS ANGELES, CA
TEXAS INVITATIONAL
NOV 28 (WED) ALL DAYTEXAS INVITATIONALAUSTIN, TX
NOV 29 (THU) ALL DAYTEXAS INVITATIONALAUSTIN, TX
NOV 30 (FRI) ALL DAYTEXAS INVITATIONALAUSTIN, TX
DEC 1 (SAT) ALL DAYTEXAS INVITATIONALAUSTIN, TX
BRUIN DIVING INVITATIONAL
JAN 11 (FRI) ALL DAYBRUIN DIVING INVITATIONALWESTWOOD, CA
JAN 12 (SAT) ALL DAYBRUIN DIVING INVITATIONALWESTWOOD, CA
JAN 13 (SUN) ALL DAYBRUIN DIVING INVITATIONALWESTWOOD, CA
JAN 18 (FRI) 2:00 PM PTVS USC, MINNESOTA, OREGON STATELOS ANGELES, CA
FEB 1 (FRI) 2:00 PM PTAT CALIFORNIABERKELEY, CA
FEB 2 (SAT) 12:00 PM PTAT STANFORDSTANFORD, CA
FEB 15 (FRI) 12:00 PM PTVS UCLALOS ANGELES, CA
FEB 27 (WED) ALL DAYFEDERAL WAY, WA
FEB 27 (WED) MAR 2 (SAT)PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPSFEDERAL WAY, WA
FEB 28 (THU) ALL DAYFEDERAL WAY, WA
MAR 1 (FRI) ALL DAYFEDERAL WAY, WA
MAR 2 (SAT) ALL DAYFEDERAL WAY, WA
NCAA ZONE E DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
MAR 5 (TUE) ALL DAYFLAGSTAFF, AZ
MAR 6 (WED) ALL DAYFLAGSTAFF, AZ
MAR 7 (THU) ALL DAYFLAGSTAFF, AZ
NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
MAR 20 (WED) ALL DAYAUSTIN, TX
MAR 21 (THU) ALL DAYAUSTIN, TX
MAR 22 (FRI) ALL DAYAUSTIN, TX
MAR 23 (SAT) ALL DAYAUSTIN, TX
