USC Women to Take on Minnesota, Not Wisconsin, in 2018-19

The 2018-19 schedule for the USC women has a few changes from last year, among those being a new team on their dual meet slate.

Last year, the USC women took on Wisconsin in a traditional dual meet format in the first semester. This year, however, a different B1G team will duel with the Trojans: the Minnesota Gophers. Oregon State will join a tri meet with USC and Minn which will take place in LA on January 18th. One of the biggest showdowns for these two teams will be between NCAA All-American Lindsey Kozelsky from the Gophers battling with Trojan breaststrokers Maggie Aroesty and Riley Scott.

OCTOBER INVITES

Another addition to the 2018-19 slate is the USC-hosted Trojan Invite on October 5-6. It’s unclear who will be in attendance, though CSU-Bakersfield lists the meet on their schedule and calls it the ‘USC Sprint Meet.’ That may mean it’ll be a sprint format invite, or a relay-only invite, or perhaps a fun, unofficial event lineup (think 75’s of stroke, 300 free, etc).

Meanwhile, the SMU Classic is scheduled the week following the Trojan Invite (Oct 11-12), a meet where several people threw down big times, including Aroesty hitting a then-PR 2:08.0 in the 200 breast and a big showdown between Louisville’s Mallory Comerford and Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey in the 200 free. For a mid-October meet, this is a time when athletes really get up and race.

PAC-12 SHOWDOWNS AND MID-SEASON INVITE

The Trojan women will head to Utah October 19th for their first Pac-12 dual meet, then host their first conference duals the following weekend when Arizona and Arizona State come to town. The Texas Invitational is the big mid-season event for USC’s women, and following the new Minnesota-Oregon State tri, USC heads to the Bay Area on February 2nd and 3rd for a tough tangle with Cal and Stanford, before the Crosstown Cup against UCLA.

CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON

Finally, championship season will begin with the Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way from Feb. 27 – Mar. 2. The 2019 NCAA Championships are to be held Mar. 20-23 in Austin, TX.

2018-19 USC Women’s Swimming & Diving Schedule

Scheduled Games

  • SEP 6 (THU) 2:00 PM PT
    VS CARDINAL AND GOLD INTRASQUAD
    LOS ANGELES, CA

  • TROJAN INVITE

  • SMU CLASSIC

    • OCT 12 (FRI) 4:30 PM PT
       SMU CLASSIC
      DALLAS, TX
    • OCT 13 (SAT)11:00 AM PT
       SMU CLASSIC
      DALLAS, TX
  • OCT 19 (FRI) 12:30 PM PT
    AT UTAH
    SALT LAKE CITY, UT
  • NOV 2 (FRI) 1:00 PM PT
    VS ARIZONA STATE
    LOS ANGELES, CA
  • NOV 3 (SAT) 11:30 AM PT
    VS ARIZONA
    LOS ANGELES, CA

  • TROJAN DIVING INVITATIONAL

  • NOV 9 (FRI) 2:00 PM PT
    VS FRESNO PACIFIC
    LOS ANGELES, CA
  • NOV 10 (SAT) TBD
    VS ALUMNI RELAYS
    LOS ANGELES, CA

  • TEXAS INVITATIONAL

    • NOV 28 (WED) ALL DAY
       TEXAS INVITATIONAL
      AUSTIN, TX
    • NOV 29 (THU) ALL DAY
       TEXAS INVITATIONAL
      AUSTIN, TX
    • NOV 30 (FRI) ALL DAY
       TEXAS INVITATIONAL
      AUSTIN, TX
    • DEC 1 (SAT) ALL DAY
       TEXAS INVITATIONAL
      AUSTIN, TX

  • BRUIN DIVING INVITATIONAL

    • JAN 11 (FRI) ALL DAY
       BRUIN DIVING INVITATIONAL
      WESTWOOD, CA
    • JAN 12 (SAT) ALL DAY
       BRUIN DIVING INVITATIONAL
      WESTWOOD, CA
    • JAN 13 (SUN) ALL DAY
       BRUIN DIVING INVITATIONAL
      WESTWOOD, CA
  • JAN 18 (FRI) 2:00 PM PT
    VS USC, MINNESOTA, OREGON STATE
    LOS ANGELES, CA
  • FEB 1 (FRI) 2:00 PM PT
    AT CALIFORNIA
    BERKELEY, CA
  • FEB 2 (SAT) 12:00 PM PT
    AT STANFORD
    STANFORD, CA
  • FEB 15 (FRI) 12:00 PM PT
    VS UCLA
    LOS ANGELES, CA
  • FEB 27 (WED) ALL DAY
     PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
    FEDERAL WAY, WA
  • FEB 27 (WED) MAR 2 (SAT)
     PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
    FEDERAL WAY, WA
  • FEB 28 (THU) ALL DAY
     PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
    FEDERAL WAY, WA
  • MAR 1 (FRI) ALL DAY
     PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
    FEDERAL WAY, WA
  • MAR 2 (SAT) ALL DAY
     PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
    FEDERAL WAY, WA

  • NCAA ZONE E DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

 

