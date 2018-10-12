Ben Proud Does Yoga and Pilates to Prevent Shoulder Injuries

Michael Andrew continued his run of interviews with other global elite swimmers and part of the ‘regular crew’ at the FINA World Cup Series, giving insights into training and behind-the-scenes with some of the world’s best swimmers in a less formal atmosphere.

In his interview with 50 free textile-best swimmer Ben Proud, the two discussed Proud’s living and training situation with the Energy Standard program in Turkey; and Proud’s gym routine and injury prevention practices.

(for the referenced Instagram post, see below):