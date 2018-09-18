Sarah Sjostrom Didn’t Start Swimming Until She Was 10

Are you worried that your swimmer is behind because she got a late start in the sport, or because she didn’t start swimming year round until she was past her 10th birthday?

Look no further for your hope than Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjostrom, who didn’t play any sports until she was 10 years old. By 15, she was a World Champion, which shows that success in this sport can be sudden and unpredictable.

Sarah, who has apparently been given the nickname “GOLD BAE” by her World Cup teammates, stood up for an interview with US National Teamer Michael Andrew at the World Cup stop in Doha, Qatar

Other good nuggets from the interview:

  • Sarah, who already has 3 Olympic Games under her belt at 25 years old, thinks she can make 3 more. She will turn 35 within 2 weeks of the 2028 Olympics, but has a role model in longevity from her own country: Therese Alshammar, who raced at 6 Olympic Games. That includes 2016 in Rio, where she was Sweden’s flag bearer at 39-years old.
  • Sarah is left-handed
  • Sarah recognizes that she sometimes gets angry after a race that she’s not happy with, but moves on very quickly – mirroring a quality frequently cited among the world’s greatest athletes.

Sjostrom is a 3-time Olympic medalist, winning the 100 fly in Rio, placing 2nd in the 200 free, and taking 3rd in the 100 free. She’s also a 10-time World Champion (7 in long course, 3 in short course), winning her first World Championship in the 100 fly in 2009 when she was only 15-years old.

Zhenia

Is it even possible not to love Sarah Sjostrom? ❤️

Coach Mike 1952

Delightful interview. Thanks MA.

meeeeee

I believe that Rowdy didn’t start until High School

