Shane Ryan Heads Up 5-Strong Irish Roster For Hangzhou

Swim Ireland has named its 5-strong roster for the 2018 Short Course World Championships set for Hangzhou, China. Lead by National Head Coach Ben Higson, the following swimmers will be representing the nation this December:

2018 FINA World Championships (Hangzhou) Name Programme Niamh Coyne National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson Conor Ferguson National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson Darragh Greene National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson Brendan Hyland National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson Shane Ryan Virginia Sergio Lopez

All 5 of the swimmers in the line-up are Irish National Record holders, with Shane Ryan setting the 50m backstroke national mark of 24.32 in the semi-finals of the 2018 European Championships. He ultimately won bronze in Glasgow, registering a time of 24.64.

Earlier this year, Ryan became the first-ever Irish swimmer to clock a 100m freestyle time under the 49-second barrier. The former Penn State standout punched 48.68 at the Irish National Championships last April to take the title.

Teammates Brendan Hyland and Darragh Greene also notched new national standards at the 2018 European Championships, with the former notching 1:57.38 in the 200m fly and the latter nailing a 59.92 100m breaststroke. For Greene, his outing represented the first performance from an Irish swimmer to ever to clear the minute barrier.

Conor Ferguson also holds a national record with the 1:58.80 200m back he notched back in 2017, while sole female Niamh Coyne was a member of Ireland’s record-setting 4 x 100m medley relay this past summer at Gymnasiade.

Ireland came away medal-less at the 2016 edition of the Short Course World Championships, but will look to this small contingency to get on the board 3 months from now.