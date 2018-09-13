Andriy Govorov’s 4 Stages of World Record Preparation

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA

  • Thursday, September 13th – Saturday, September 15th
  • Hamad Aquatic Centre (HAC), Aspire Zone, Doha, Qatar
  • Heats at 10am local/Finals at 6pm local
  • LCM
  • Entry Lists
  • SwimSwam Preview
  • Results

Ukrainian swimmer Andriy Govorov is the owner of one of 7 new World Records broken so far in 2018, and this week, is competing at the 2018 FINA World Cup Series stop in Doha, Qatar. In what has turned out to be a very-small field, Govorov and American swimmer Michael Andrew, who always show up, did an interview together where, among other things, Govorov discussed his World Record and ‘what was it like’ to break a World Record.

Govorov, who says he doesn’t actually train that much butterfly, explained his 4 stages of preparation:

  1. Dreaming
  2. Hoping
  3. Believing
  4. Knowing

Govorov also shares that his first sport was hockey, largely because his dad was a hockey player, and that it was where he focused most of his energy as a kid in Russia; that if he weren’t a swimmer, he’d be an engineer; that he speaks 4 languages; and the ‘why’ behind his training and competing.

Leave a Reply

running start to touch backstroke flags

Great interview. What a good guy and outlook. I am a Govorov fan now. Thanks MA.

33 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

