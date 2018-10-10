Relive The First Three Days Of The Youth Olympic Games

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

We’re halfway through the swimming portion of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, and you can relive the first three finals session via olympic.org and the Olympic YouTube channel.

The first two finals sessions can be found here (day 1 finals) and here (day 2 finals) on olympic.org, while the third finals session can be found on YouTube below:

Through three days we’ve seen some very impressive performances across the board, including some standout swims from Russians Kliment Kolesnikov and Andrei Minakov, along with Hungarian Kristof Milak.

Day 3 finals saw Minakov defeat Milak in the 100 fly final in a new Russian Record of 51.12, along with a big win from Hungarian Ajna Kesely in the women’s 800 free and a new Czech National Record from women’s 100 free winner Barbora Seemanova. Milak now has three individual medals through three days of competition after winning the 400 and 200 freestyles on days 1 and 2 and taking silver in the fly on day 3.

