2018 Youth Olympic Games: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2018 Youth Olympic Games

The second finals session from the 2018 Youth Olympic Games will feature a full slate of events, with a total of eight finals and two sets of semi-finals.

Among the highlights on the men’s side will be Russian Kliment Kolesnikov swimming the 100 back final, Michael Houlie of South Africa looking to improve upon his record setting semi-final swim in the 100 breastKristof Milak attacking the 200 free/100 fly double, and Norwegian Tomoe Hvas in the 200 IM after smashing their national record in the prelims. Hvas has also scratched out of the 100 back to put his sole focus on the IM.

On the women’s side, Australian Kaylee McKeown will face a tough lineup that includes Polina Egorova of Russia and Rhyan White of the U.S. in the 100 back final, and Agnes Seleikaite will try and defend her top seed in the 50 breast and give Lithuania back-to-back titles after Ruta Meilutyte won gold four years ago in Nanjing.

Men’s 100 Back Final

Women’s 200 Fly Final

Men’s 200 Free Final

Women’s 50 Breast Final

Men’s 100 Fly Semi-Finals

Women’s 100 Free Semi-Finals

Men’s 100 Breast Final

Women’s 100 Back Final

Men’s 200 IM Final

Women’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Final

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. He is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 14th season as a competitive swimmer. Best Times - SCM (LCM) 50 FR - 24.56 (25.12) 100 FR - 53.58 (56.70) 200 FR - 1:56.07 (2:04.29) 1500 …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!