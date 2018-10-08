Denis Petrashov Drops Own Kyrgyzstani 100 BR Record At Youth Olympics

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Kyrgyzstan’s Denis Petrashov lowered his own national record en route to a silver medal in the men’s 100 breaststroke at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Petrashov had set the Kyrgyzstani Record at the Luxembourg Euro Meet in January in 1:01.42, and tonight dropped it down to 1:01.34 to claim the silver medal behind China’s Sun Jiajun (1:00.59).

South African Michael Houlie took the race out with a blistering 27.43 on the opening 50, but really faded coming home as Sun took over and won by a wide margin. Petrashov, sitting 6th at the halfway mark in 29.04, was the 2nd-fastest coming home in 32.30 to take silver over Taku Taniguchi (1:01.40) and Yu Hanaguruma (1:01.62) of Japan. Houlie ended up 5th.

In his previous record breaking swim in Luxembourg, Petrashov was actually much slower on the first 50, with splits of 29.50/31.92.

Petrashov was an Olympian at just 16 years of age in Rio, placing 38th in the 200 breast, and has also competed at the last two LC World Championships in Kazan and Budapest. At the Asian Games last month in Jakarta, he placed 16th in the 50, 11th in the 100 and 5th in the 200 breast.