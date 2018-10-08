Russia Powers To YOG Medal Table Lead Through Day 2

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Russia continued to stay atop the medal standings through night 2 in Buenos Aires, courtesy of Kliment Kolesnikov‘s gold in the men’s 100m backstroke. Daria Vaskina added to the haul with her gold in the women’s edition of the same event, while the Russian women’s 4 x 100m medley relay collected bronze to end the night.

Hungary got on the board big with a women’s 200m fly win by Blanka Berecz followed by Kristof Milak‘s victory in the men’s 200m free.

Several nations checked in on the this year’s medal table for the first time, including Sweden with Robin Hanson‘s 200m freestyle silver, Lithuania with Agne Seleikaite‘s 50m breast gold, as well as the United States with Rhyan White‘s 100m back bronze.

Norway’s Tomoe Hvas took the men’s 200m IM in a new national record-setting time of 1:59.58 to wrap up tonight’s individual events.