2018 Youth Olympic Games: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

October 6th-18th, 2018

Swimming Portion: October 7th-12th, 2018

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Schedule/Results

Entries

Day 2 prelims from the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina will feature heats in the men’s 200 IM, 100 fly and 200 free, along with the women’s 100 free and 200 fly. The 200m races will have their finals swum at tonight’s finals, along with the events that had semi-finals last night, while the 100m races will have their semis tonight. The women’s 400 medley relay will also be on tonight’s finals program.

Hungarian Kristof Milak is scheduled to compete in both the 100 fly and 200 free today, with the former featuring a stacked lineup that also includes Italian Federico Burdisso and Russian Andrei Minakov. Milak is already one gold medal deep at these Games with a win on day 1 in the 400 freestyle.

You can watch this morning’s prelims live on Youtube here.

Men’s 200 IM Prelims

Tomoe Hvas, NOR, 1:59.77 Finlay Knox, CAN, 2:04.17 Gal Cohen Groumi, ISR, 2:04.25 Noe Ponti, SUI, 2:04.30 Moncef Aymen Balamane, ALG, 2:04.39 Jake Johnson, USA, 2:04.48 Thomas Ceccon, ITA, 2:04.50 Gabor Zombori, HUN, 2:04.55

Norwegian Tomoe Hvas destroy heat 2 of 3 in the men’s 200 IM, clocking in at 1:59.77 to smash Norway’s National Record by over a second and a half. The mark previously belonged to Gard Kvale, who was 2:01.52 at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Hvas came into the meet with a best of 2:01.78 from last summer.

Canadian Finlay Knox won a close battle in heat 1 to take the 2nd seed in 2:04.17, and Noe Ponti of Switzerland claimed the final heat to head into the finals 4th overall in 2:04.30. Top seed coming in Thomas Ceccon qualified in 7th.

Women’s 100 Free Prelims

Barbora Seemanova of the Czech Republic topped the women’s 100 free prelims in 55.15, winning the fifth of six heats over Nagisa Ikemoto of Japan and Neza Klancar of Slovenia who grabbed seeds 2 and 3 in 55.51 and 55.59 respectively.

Ikemoto’s teammate Mayuka Yamamoto won heat 4 for the 4th seed in 55.95, and Australian Abbey Webb claimed the final heat for 6th overall in 56.10. The #1 seed coming in, Yang Junxuan, qualified 9th in 56.50.

Men’s 100 Fly Prelims

Andrei Minakov, RUS, 52.47 Kristof Milak, HUN, 53.08 Federico Burdisso, ITA / Jakub Majerski, POL, 53.13 – Daniel Martin, ROU, 53.33 Shen Jiahao, CHN, 53.43 Shinnosuke Ishikawa, JPN, 53.57 Denys Kesil, UKR, 53.69 Noe Ponti, SUI, 53.71 Daniil Markov, RUS, 53.91 Ihor Troianovskyi, UKR, 53.94 Park Junghun, KOR, 53.95 Wang Kuanhung, TPE, 53.99 Serguel Comte, FRA, 54.11 Ong Jung Yi, SGP, 54.21 Jake Johnson, USA, 54.25

Heavy hitters Minakov (52.47), Milak (53.08) and Burdisso (53.13) each won their respective heats to take the top-3 seeds into the semi-finals of the men’s 100 fly, with Poland’s Jakub Majerski tying Burdisso in heat 5 to hold a share of the #3 position.

Backstroke specialist Daniel Martin of Romanio and Shen Jiahao were also sub-53.5 to qualify 5th and 6th, with 13/16 of the semi qualifiers getting under 54 seconds. Noe Ponti of Switzerland took 9th in 53.71, earning a second swim once again after qualifying 4th into the 200 IM final.

Women’s 200 Fly Prelims

Dune Coetzee, RSA, 2:12.41 Blanka Berecz, HUN, 2:12.62 Maria Clara Roman Mantilla, COL, 2:13.57 Laura Lahtinen, FIN, 2:14.17 Maria Luiz de Carvalho Pessanha, BRA, 2:14.83 Azzahra Permatahani, INA, 2:15.17 Michaela Ryan, AUS, 2:15.89 Adinda Larasati Dewi, INA, 2:16.87

South African Dune Coetzee won the first of two heats in the women’s 200 fly by a comfortable margin in 2:12.41 to take the top seed overall, coming just .03 off her best time set at the Commonwealth Games. Laura Lahtinen of Finland took 2nd in the heat for the 4th seed (2:14.17), and Australian Michaela Ryan, the 2nd seed overall coming into the race, got through back in 7th in 2:15.89.

Blanka Berecz, the lone swimmer entered with a time sub-2:10, then won heat 2 in 2:12.62 for the #2 spot heading into the final followed by Colombia’s Maria Clara Roman Mantilla (2:13.57).

Men’s 200 Free Prelims