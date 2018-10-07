2018 Youth Olympic Games Day 1 Finals: Live Recap

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

October 6th-18th, 2018

Swimming Portion: Octoer 7th-12th, 2018

Buenos Aires, Argentina

The 1st finals session of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games kicks off at 4pm Central Time. Emma McKeown will look to impress after an 8th place finish in this morning’s 200 IM, as well as defending her top-seeded time from this morning in the 100 back.

Men’s 400 Free – Finals

In an incredibly tight 400 free race, Kristof Milak came out victorious in his 1st of 9 races at the Youth Olympic Games. Milak swam a conservative first half of the race, settling for staying comfortably in range of the leaders. He made a push on the 2nd half, where at the same time Huy Hoang Nguyen (Vietnam) burst out the front of the pack. Nguyen ended up getting run down on the final 50 by Milak, Marco De Tullio, and Keisuke Yoshida, finishing 4th in a final time of 3:48.85. Milak posted a very speedy 26.76 on the final 50 to get the job done, claiming the 1st Gold medal of the meet.

Women’s 50 Breast – Semifinal

Lithuania’s Agne Seleikaite took the 2nd semifinal to establish herslef the top-seed going into final, taking .14 seconds off her prelims time. Her time marked the 2nd fastest 50 breast in history at the Youth Olympic Games, behind only Ruta Meilutyte, who is also Lithuanian. Weronika Hallmann came in just behind her in Heat 2, touching in 31.49 to earn the 2nd seed for tomorrow’s final. Ireland advanced a pair of swimmers, with Niamh Coyne and Mona McSharry earning 4th and 6th place finishes respectively. Canada got a pair of swimmers into finals as well, with Nina Kucheran and Avery Wiseman rounding out the top 8.

Men’s 100 Back – Semifinal

Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia) – 53.80 Daniel Cristian Martin (Romania) – 54.08 Tomoe Hvas (Norway) – 54.93 Thomas Ceccon (Italy) – 55.48 Guanbin Wang (China) – 55.77 Gabor Zombori (Hungary) – 56.19 Manuel Martos Bacarizo (Spain) – 56.20 Lewis Blackburn (Australia) – 56.27

Kliment Kolesnikov unsurprisingly came out on top in the semifinals, earning the top seed for tomorrow’s final with a 53.80. Daniel Cristan Martin finished just behind Kolesnikov, with the pair establishing themselves as the clear top 2 favorites going into finals. Kolesnikov has a best time of 52.53, which he swam en route to claiming Gold at the European Championships in August. No country had 2 qualifiers into the final, with Australia’s Lewis Blackburn rounding out the top 8.