IMer Ally Larson Hands Verbal Commitment to Northwestern

Ally Larson, a Minnesotan who currently lives in London, England, has announced her verbal commitment to Northwestern University for 2019-20.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Northwestern University! I fell in love with Northwestern from the moment I stepped on campus. They have the perfect balance of academics and athletics, and I can tell the program is moving in a great direction with an incredible team and new coaches and facilities. I can’t wait for next year! Go Cats!”

Larson swam the first half of her freshman year of high school at Edina High School in Minnesota but has been swimming in England since the spring of 2016. She attends the American School in London and does her club swimming with Camden Swiss Cottage. Larson finished second behind Amy Bell in the Women’s 17/18 Yrs 400 IM, going a best time of 4:51.23, at 2018 British Summer Championships. She was also 4th in the 17/18 200 IM with 2:18.05.

Best times:

400 LCM IM – 4:51.23 (4:16.60 in SCY)

200 LCM IM – 2:18.05 (2:01.48)

100 LCM fly – 1:03.75 (56.17)

200 LCM free – 2:08.91 (1:53.25)

100 LCM free – 58.84 (51.56)

Larson will join Lizzie Follmer in the Northwestern University class of 2023.

