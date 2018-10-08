Hvas Does It Again, Knocks Norwegian 200 IM Record Down To 1:59.58

2018 Youth Olympic Games
- October 6th-18th, 2018
- Swimming Portion: October 7th-12th, 2018
- Buenos Aires, Argentina
18-year-old Norwegian Tomoe Hvas followed up his national record breaking preliminary swim in the 200 IM with another in the final, winning gold at the Youth Olympic Games in a time of 1:59.58.
Hvas, who entered the meet with a lifetime best of 2:01.78, dropped a 1:59.77 this morning to erase a ten-year-old national record previously held by Gard Kvale. Kvale had set the record at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing where he placed 25th in 2:01.52.
Tonight, he was three-tenths quicker on the backstroke leg (29.95) to ultimately crack the record by two-tenths, going two-tenths slower on breast and improving his fly and freestyle splits by a few one-hundredths each.
Below, check out a comparison of the splits of his two record setting swims:
|Hvas, Prelims
|Hvas, Final
|25.05
|25.03
|30.27 (55.32)
|29.95 (54.98)
|34.84 (1:30.16)
|35.05 (1:30.03)
|29.61 (1:59.77)
|29.55 (1:59.58)
|1:59.77
|1:59.58
In the race for silver, Italian Thomas Ceccon picked up his second medal of the night from lane 1 in 2:01.29, using a very strong front half to hold off Canadian Finlay Knox (2:01.91) and Israel’s Gal Cohen Groumi (2:02.41).
