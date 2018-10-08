Hvas Does It Again, Knocks Norwegian 200 IM Record Down To 1:59.58

2018 Youth Olympic Games

18-year-old Norwegian Tomoe Hvas followed up his national record breaking preliminary swim in the 200 IM with another in the final, winning gold at the Youth Olympic Games in a time of 1:59.58.

Hvas, who entered the meet with a lifetime best of 2:01.78, dropped a 1:59.77 this morning to erase a ten-year-old national record previously held by Gard Kvale. Kvale had set the record at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing where he placed 25th in 2:01.52.

Tonight, he was three-tenths quicker on the backstroke leg (29.95) to ultimately crack the record by two-tenths, going two-tenths slower on breast and improving his fly and freestyle splits by a few one-hundredths each.

Below, check out a comparison of the splits of his two record setting swims:

Hvas, Prelims Hvas, Final 25.05 25.03 30.27 (55.32) 29.95 (54.98) 34.84 (1:30.16) 35.05 (1:30.03) 29.61 (1:59.77) 29.55 (1:59.58) 1:59.77 1:59.58

In the race for silver, Italian Thomas Ceccon picked up his second medal of the night from lane 1 in 2:01.29, using a very strong front half to hold off Canadian Finlay Knox (2:01.91) and Israel’s Gal Cohen Groumi (2:02.41).

