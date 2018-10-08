Duke Swimming & Diving: One Vision, One Mission, One Team

NOTE: Music in contains brief explicit language. Watch at your own discretion.

Duke freshman Colson Zucker is ready for his first collegiate swim meet this Saturday in a tri with Florida State and Virginia Tech (in Blacksburg). He’s so ready, that he’s put together a hype video showing his team’s preparations in the pool and in the weight room.

The Duke men finished 7th out of 12 teams at last year’s ACC Championships, while the women’s team came away 6th out of 12 teams. For the men, that was their highest finish at the ACC Championships since 2013 (pre-expansion), and matched their highest since 2011. For the Duke women, that was a 3rd-straight 6th-place finish.