Columbia Secures Verbal from Singapore NAG Record-holder Jing-E Tan

Jing-E Tan has verbally committed to the application process* at Columbia University. A senior at Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Maryland; she swims year-round for Nation’s Capital Swim Club.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Columbia University! I chose Columbia because I think it would be a great fit for me both academically and athletically. I cannot thank everyone enough for helping me get here!”

Tan is originally from Singapore but relocated to the U.S. with her family in 2014 in order to train, first at North Baltimore Aquatic Club, then with NCAP. Prior to leaving Singapore she made a name for herself in Southeast Asia. During the 2013 Southeast Asian Swimming Championships, she took home gold medals in all 7 of her events and broke 3 13-and-under meet records. In 2014, she erased several Singapore NAGs while swimming at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships: 100 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Swimming for Holton-Arms, Tan was runner-up in the 100 back (55.65) at the 2018 Washington Metros. She placed 5th in the 100 fly (55.28), led off the winning 200 medley relay (25.88), and contributed to the 3rd-place 400 free relay (52.60).

Tan is head coach Diana Caskey’s first verbal commitment to the class of 2023. She will add immediate punch to the Lions’ squad. Notably, she would have scored in the A finals of the 400 IM and in the B finals of the 100 fly, 100 back, 200 fly, and 200 IM at 2018 Ivy League Women’s Championships. She would have been in the C final of the 200 fly and on the B/C bubble in the 200 back. Her top SCY times are:

50 back – 25.57

100 back – 55.29

200 back – 2:01.64

100 fly – 54.63

200 fly – 2:03.17

200 IM – 2:02.86

400 IM – 4:21.13

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

