2018 Youth Olympic Games: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Day 3 finals from Buenos Aires at the Youth Olympic Games will feature a total of five finals and four rounds of semi-finals, with a few key clashes to look forward to including the men’s 100 butterfly.

There we’ll see Hungarian Kristof Milak and Russian Andrei Minakov go head-to-head, as Milak will look for his third gold medal of the meet after winning the 400 and 200 freestyles on days 1 and 2. The Hungarian is certainly the favorite, especially considering he won silver at the World Championships last year in 50.62, but Minakov has looked strong here and was just a tenth off his best time in the semis in 51.94 to qualify 1st. Milak qualified 3rd (52.56) behind another threat, Italian Federico Burdisso (52.43).

The timed final of the women’s 800 freestyle should also be an intriguing race with Delfina Pignatiello of Argentina and Ajna Kesely of Hungary renewing their rivalry after battling to gold and silver at the World Junior Championships last summer.

In terms of finals tonight we’ll also see Czech swimmer Barbora Seemanova in the women’s 100 freestyle, and a loaded women’s 200 back lineup that includes Kaylee McKeown (AUS), Peng Xuwei (CHN), and Laura Ilyes (HUN), not to mention the top-2 prelim seeds Rhyan White (USA) and Madison Broad (CAN). The men’s 400 free relay will close things off.

Women’s 800 Free Timed Final

After finishing 2nd to her at last year’s World Juniors, Hungary’s Ajna Kesely defeated Delfina Pignatiello on her home soil for gold in the women’s 800 free in a time of 8:27.60. Kesely also picked up silver at the European Championships in August in her personal best time of 8:22.01.

Pignatiello, who holds the Argentine National Record in 8:25.22, began to lose ground to Kesely around the 600m mark and settled for silver in 8:32.42. Austrian Marlene Kahler took off over a second from her best to win bronze in 8:36.57.

Women’s 50 Fly Semi-Finals

Men’s 50 Free Semi-Finals

Women’s 200 Back Final

Men’s 100 Fly Final

Women’s 100 Breast Semi-Finals

Men’s 50 Back Semi-Finals

Women’s 100 Free Final

Men’s 400 Free Relay Final