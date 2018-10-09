3rd Asian Para Games 2018 Day 3: Indian Para Swimmers Ki Performance

3rd Asian Para Games 2018 Jo Ki Jakarta, Indonesia Me Shuru Ho Chuka Hai, And Indian Para Swimmers Ne Kafi Behtareen Performance Dikhate Hue Abhi Tak Total 6 Medals Jisme 1 Gold,1 Silver And 4 Bronze Indian Para Swimmers Ne Jeete Hai.

3rd Asian Para Games 2018 Me 43 Countries Se Lagbhag 3000 Athletes Participate Kar Rhe Hai. Is Game Ka Official Mascot Bondol Eagle Jiska Name Momo Hai Usko Choose Kiya Gaya  Hai.

 

3rd Asian Para Games 2018 – Results

Day 3 Final Results

 

See All Heat Results – Official

3rd Asian Para Games 2018 Day 1 Heat and Final Results

3rd Asian Para Games 2018 Day 2 Heat and Final Results

India Swimmers Ki Performance – Day 3 of 3rd Asian Para Games 2018        

Indian Swimmers Events Performance
Pande Kanchanmala Dnyaneshwar Women’s 200M Individual Medley SM11 DQ
Raut Chetan Giridhar

 

 Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM10 02:50.94 – 4th (Final)
Satija Devanshi Women’s 200M Individual Medley SM10 03:17.16 – 4th(Final)
Malagi Shridhar Nagappa

 

 Men’s 100M Breaststroke SB8 01:33.80 – 7th (Final)
Gayakwad Sharath Mahadevarao Men’s 100M Breaststroke SB8 01:23.36-6th (Final)
Thakker Jigar Jayeshbhai Men’s 50M Backstroke S4 (1-4) 01:17.64-5th (Final)
Jesudas Justin Vijay Men’s 100M Freestyle S4 (1-4) 02:52.44-7th  (Final)
Mondal Sathi Women’s 100M Freestyle S6 01:58.04 – 8th(Final)
Shaikh Mohammad Shams Aalam Men’s 50M Butterfly S5 (2-5) 00:50.52- 5th(Final)
Shaikh Mohammad Shams Aalam Men’s 100M Freestyle S5 01:55.59- 8th(Final)

 

News, Tips and Workout Ke Liye Aap SwimSwam Hindi Ko Visit Karte Rahe And Facebook Par Bhi SwimSwam Hindi Ko Like Kar Le.

Join Us:-

 

