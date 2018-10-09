3rd Asian Para Games 2018 Day 3: Indian Para Swimmers Ki Performance

3rd Asian Para Games 2018 Jo Ki Jakarta, Indonesia Me Shuru Ho Chuka Hai, And Indian Para Swimmers Ne Kafi Behtareen Performance Dikhate Hue Abhi Tak Total 6 Medals Jisme 1 Gold,1 Silver And 4 Bronze Indian Para Swimmers Ne Jeete Hai.
3rd Asian Para Games 2018 Me 43 Countries Se Lagbhag 3000 Athletes Participate Kar Rhe Hai. Is Game Ka Official Mascot Bondol Eagle Jiska Name Momo Hai Usko Choose Kiya Gaya Hai.
3rd Asian Para Games 2018 – Results
Day 3 Final Results
- Mixed 4X50M Medley Relay 20 Points
- Men’s 50M Butterfly S5 (2-5)
- Women’s 50M Butterfly S7 (2-7)
- Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM11
- Women’s 200M Individual Medley SM11
- Men’s 100M Freestyle S6
- Women’s 100M Freestyle S6
- Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM13 (12-13)
- Women’s 200M Individual Medley SM13 (12-13)
- Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM10
- Women’s 200M Individual Medley SM10
- Men’s 100M Breaststroke SB8
- Women’s 100M Breaststroke SB8 (7-8)
- Men’s 100M Freestyle S4 (1-4)
- Women’s 100M Freestyle S4 (1-4)
- Men’s 100M Backstroke S14
- Women’s 100M Backstroke S14
- Men’s 100M Freestyle S5
- Women’s 100M Freestyle S5
- Men’s 100M Freestyle S7
- Women’s 100M Freestyle S7
3rd Asian Para Games 2018 Day 1 Heat and Final Results
3rd Asian Para Games 2018 Day 2 Heat and Final Results
India Swimmers Ki Performance – Day 3 of 3rd Asian Para Games 2018
|Indian Swimmers
|Events
|Performance
|Pande Kanchanmala Dnyaneshwar
|Women’s 200M Individual Medley SM11
|DQ
|Raut Chetan Giridhar
|Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM10
|02:50.94 – 4th (Final)
|Satija Devanshi
|Women’s 200M Individual Medley SM10
|03:17.16 – 4th(Final)
|Malagi Shridhar Nagappa
|Men’s 100M Breaststroke SB8
|01:33.80 – 7th (Final)
|Gayakwad Sharath Mahadevarao
|Men’s 100M Breaststroke SB8
|01:23.36-6th (Final)
|Thakker Jigar Jayeshbhai
|Men’s 50M Backstroke S4 (1-4)
|01:17.64-5th (Final)
|Jesudas Justin Vijay
|Men’s 100M Freestyle S4 (1-4)
|02:52.44-7th (Final)
|Mondal Sathi
|Women’s 100M Freestyle S6
|01:58.04 – 8th(Final)
|Shaikh Mohammad Shams Aalam
|Men’s 50M Butterfly S5 (2-5)
|00:50.52- 5th(Final)
|Shaikh Mohammad Shams Aalam
|Men’s 100M Freestyle S5
|01:55.59- 8th(Final)
