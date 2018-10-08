Suyash Jadhav Ne Jeeta Historic Gold Medal : Para Asian Games 2018

3rd Asian Para Games 2018 Jo Ki Jakarta, Indonesia Me Shuru Ho Chuka Hai, And Indian Para Swimmers Se First Day 2 Bronze And 1 Silver Jeet Kar Ek Behtareen Shuruwat Kari. Aaj Event Ka 2nd Day Tha Jisme Aaj Bhi Indian Para Swimmers Ne Kafi Acchi Performance Dete Hue Medals Bhi Hasil Kiye. Aaj Team India Ne Swimming Me 1 Gold And 2 Bronze Hasil Kiye.
- Men’s 50M Butterfly S7 (6-7) Me Jadhav Suyash Narayan Ne Para Asian Games Me India Ke Liye Phla Gold Medal Jeeta Unhone 50m Fly 00:32.71 Me Complete Kar Ye Historic Medal Apne Name Kiya. Iske Phle Kisi Ne Bhi Para Asian Games Me Swimming Me Gold Medal Nahi Jeeta Hai.
- Women’s 100M Freestyle S10 Me Satija Devanshi Ne 01:47.37 Ke Sath Bronze Medal Jeeta.
- Men’s 100M Freestyle S10 Patil Swapnil Sanjay Ne 00:59.77 Ke Sath India Ke Liye Bronze Medal Jeeta. Same Event Me Raut Chetan Giridhar Ne 01:06.38 Ke Sath Final Me 5th Position Hasil Ki.
- Women’s 100M Freestyle S11 Me Pande Kanchanmala Dnyaneshwar Ne 01:34.74 Ke Sath Final Me 6th Postition Hasil Ki.
- Men’s 400M Freestyle S8 Final Me Malagi Shridhar Nagappa 05:23.29 Ke Sath 5th And Nandakumar Punith Ne 05:40.11 Ke Sath 6th Place Hasil Ki.
- Men’s 50M Backstroke S4 (1-4) Thakker Jigar Jayeshbhai And Jesudas Justin Vijay Ne India Ko Represent Kiya And Final Me 01:17.64 And 01:21.07 Ke Sath 5th And 6th Place Hasil Ki.
3rd Asian Para Games 2018 Me 43 Countries Se Lagbhag 3000 Athletes Participate Kar Rhe Hai. Is Game Ka Official Mascot Bondol Eagle Jiska Name Momo Hai Usko Choose Kiya Gaya Hai.
3rd Asian Para Games 2018 – Results
Day 2 Final Results
- Men’s 100M Backstroke S1-2
- Women’s 100M Backstroke S1-2
- Women’s 50M Backstroke S5
- Men’s 100M Freestyle S11
- Women’s 100M Freestyle S11
- Men’s 100M Breaststroke SB6 (5-6)
- Women’s 100M Breaststroke SB6 (4-6)
- Men’s 100M Breaststroke SB7
- Men’s 100M Freestyle S10
- Women’s 100M Freestyle S10
- Men’s 400M Freestyle S8
- Men’s 50M Backstroke S5
- Men’s 50M Backstroke S4 (1-4)
- Women’s 50M Backstroke S4 (1-4)
- Men’s 50M Butterfly S7 (6-7)
- Women’s 100M Freestyle S13 (12-13)
- Men’s 100M Freestyle S13 (12-13)
- Men’s 100M Freestyle S9
- Women’s 100M Freestyle S9
- Men’s 100M Breaststroke SB14
- Women’s 100M Breaststroke SB14
- Men’s 4X100M Freestyle Relay 34 Points
- Women’s 4X100M Freestyle Relay 34 Points
See All Heat Results – Official
3rd Asian Para Games 2018 Day 1 Heat and Final Results
India Swimmers Ki Performance – Day 2 of 3rd Asian Para Games 2018
|Indian Swimmers
|Events
|Performance
|Pande Kanchanmala Dnyaneshwar
|Women’s 100M Freestyle S11
|6th (01:34.74) – Final
|Patil Swapnil Sanjay
|Men’s 100M Freestyle S10
|00:59.77 – Bronze
|Raut Chetan Giridhar
|Men’s 100M Freestyle S10
|01:06.38 – 5th (Final)
|Satija Devanshi
|Women’s 100M Freestyle S10
|01:14.37 – Bronze
|Malagi Shridhar Nagappa
|Men’s 400M Freestyle S8
|05:23.29 – 5th (Final)
|Nandakumar Punith
|Men’s 400M Freestyle S8
|05:40.11-6th (Final)
|Thakker Jigar Jayeshbhai
|Men’s 50M Backstroke S4 (1-4)
|01:17.64-5th (Final)
|Jesudas Justin Vijay
|Men’s 50M Backstroke S4 (1-4)
|01:21.07-6th (Final)
|Jadhav Suyash Narayan
|Men’s 50M Butterfly S7 (6-7)
|00:32.71 – Gold
News, Tips and Workout Ke Liye Aap SwimSwam Hindi Ko Visit Karte Rahe And Facebook Par Bhi SwimSwam Hindi Ko Like Kar Le.
Join Us:-
- Google Plus► SwimSwam Hindi
- Twitter► SwimSwam Hindi
- Facebook► SwimSwam Hindi
Leave a Reply