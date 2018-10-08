Suyash Jadhav Ne Jeeta Historic Gold Medal : Para Asian Games 2018

3rd Asian Para Games 2018 Jo Ki Jakarta, Indonesia Me Shuru Ho Chuka Hai, And Indian Para Swimmers Se First Day 2 Bronze And 1 Silver Jeet Kar Ek Behtareen Shuruwat Kari. Aaj Event Ka 2nd Day Tha Jisme Aaj Bhi Indian Para Swimmers Ne Kafi Acchi Performance Dete Hue Medals Bhi Hasil Kiye. Aaj Team India Ne Swimming Me 1 Gold And 2 Bronze Hasil Kiye.

  • Men’s 50M Butterfly S7 (6-7) Me Jadhav Suyash Narayan Ne Para Asian Games Me India Ke Liye Phla Gold Medal Jeeta Unhone 50m Fly 00:32.71 Me Complete Kar Ye Historic Medal Apne Name Kiya. Iske Phle Kisi Ne Bhi Para Asian Games Me Swimming Me Gold Medal Nahi Jeeta Hai.

 

  • Women’s 100M Freestyle S10 Me Satija Devanshi Ne 01:47.37 Ke Sath Bronze Medal Jeeta.

 

  • Men’s 100M Freestyle S10 Patil Swapnil Sanjay Ne 00:59.77 Ke Sath India Ke Liye Bronze Medal Jeeta. Same Event Me Raut Chetan Giridhar Ne 01:06.38 Ke Sath Final Me 5th Position Hasil Ki.

 

  • Women’s 100M Freestyle S11 Me Pande Kanchanmala Dnyaneshwar Ne 01:34.74 Ke Sath Final Me 6th Postition Hasil Ki.

 

  • Men’s 400M Freestyle S8 Final Me Malagi Shridhar Nagappa 05:23.29 Ke Sath 5th And Nandakumar Punith Ne 05:40.11 Ke Sath 6th Place Hasil Ki.

 

  • Men’s 50M Backstroke S4 (1-4) Thakker Jigar Jayeshbhai And Jesudas Justin Vijay Ne India Ko Represent Kiya And Final Me 01:17.64 And 01:21.07 Ke Sath 5th And 6th Place Hasil Ki.

 

 

3rd Asian Para Games 2018 Me 43 Countries Se Lagbhag 3000 Athletes Participate Kar Rhe Hai. Is Game Ka Official Mascot Bondol Eagle Jiska Name Momo Hai Usko Choose Kiya Gaya  Hai.

 

3rd Asian Para Games 2018 – Results

Day 2 Final Results

See All Heat Results – Official

3rd Asian Para Games 2018 Day 1 Heat and Final Results

India Swimmers Ki Performance – Day 2 of 3rd Asian Para Games 2018        

Indian Swimmers Events Performance
Pande Kanchanmala Dnyaneshwar Women’s 100M Freestyle S11

 

 6th (01:34.74) – Final
Patil Swapnil Sanjay Men’s 100M Freestyle S10

 

 00:59.77 – Bronze
Raut Chetan Giridhar

 

 Men’s 100M Freestyle S10

 

 01:06.38 – 5th (Final)
Satija Devanshi Women’s 100M Freestyle S10

 

 01:14.37 – Bronze
Malagi Shridhar Nagappa

 

 Men’s 400M Freestyle S8

 

 05:23.29 – 5th (Final)
Nandakumar Punith Men’s 400M Freestyle S8 05:40.11-6th (Final)
Thakker Jigar Jayeshbhai Men’s 50M Backstroke S4 (1-4) 01:17.64-5th (Final)
Jesudas Justin Vijay Men’s 50M Backstroke S4 (1-4) 01:21.07-6th  (Final)
Jadhav Suyash Narayan Men’s 50M Butterfly S7 (6-7) 00:32.71 – Gold

 

