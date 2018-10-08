World Cup Points: Wang, Atkinson, Santos Win Eindhoven

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

September 7-9 , Kazan, Russia (50m)

, Kazan, Russia (50m) September 13-15 , Doha, Qatar (50m)

, Doha, Qatar (50m) September 28-30 , Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)

, Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m) October 4-6 , Budapest, Hungary (25m)

November 2-4 , Beijing, China (25m)

, Beijing, China (25m) November 9-11 , Tokyo, Japan (25m)

, Tokyo, Japan (25m) November 15-17 , Singapore (25m)

World record-setters Wang Jianjiahe, Alia Atkinson and Nicholas Santos put up the most World Cup points of any swimmers in Budapest, with Vladimir Morozov and Wang winning Cluster 2. Morozov still leads the men’s points, while Sarah Sjostrom remains the women’s leader for the series.

Wang and Atkinson put up 68 points apiece, the highest total of any woman at a single meet on the series so far. Santos scored 62, higher than any single meet besides Morozov’s 80-point Eindhoven showing.

Morozov and Wang earned $50,000 cluster bonuses for winning cluster 2. Morozov leads the men’s series by 74 over Mitch Larkin, while Sjostrom holds a 42-point lead over Katinka Hosszu for the women.

WORLD CUP SCORING

Medal Points

Each individual event yields points for the top 3 finishers.

Gold: 12 points

Silver: 9 points

Bronze: 6 points

Each athlete can swim an unlimited amount of events, but only their best three finishes count for points.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record yields 20 points. Tying a world record is worth 10 points.

Performance Bonuses

The top 3 male and top 3 female swims of the meet earn bonus points. Top swims are determined based on FINA points. Only the top-scoring swim from each athlete is counted.

First: 24 points

Second: 18 points

Third: 12 points

PERFORMANCE BONUSES:

Women:

Alia Atkinson, 50 breast: 28.56 WR = 1008 FINA points Wang Jianjiahe, 400 free: 3:53.97 WR = 1007 FINA points Kelsi Dahlia, 100 fly: 54.84 = 987 FINA points

Men:

Nicholas Santos, 50 fly: 21.75 WR = 1006 FINA points Vladimir Morozov, 100 IM: 50.32 = 998 FINA points Kirill Prigoda, 200 breast: 2:01.58 = 972 FINA points

2018 World Cup Point Standings