Morozov, Sjostrom Cruise Over $100K In World Cup Winnings In Budapest

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST
- Thursday, October 4th – Saturday, October 6th
- SCM
- Cluster 1 Results
- Entry List
- Results
FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE
- September 7-9, Kazan, Russia (50m)
- September 13-15, Doha, Qatar (50m)
- September 28-30, Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)
- October 4-6, Budapest, Hungary (25m)
- November 2-4, Beijing, China (25m)
- November 9-11, Tokyo, Japan (25m)
- November 15-17, Singapore (25m)
Vladimir Morozov leads all earners on the 2018 World Cup tour, hauling in $113,900 over the first four stops. His $50,000 bonus for winning cluster 2 put him well over that mark, and earned him a more-than-$43,000 lead in the money lists.
On the women’s side, Sarah Sjostrom only earned a $30,000 bonus for finishing third in the cluster, but it was enough to crack six figures. She sits at $108,900 for the tour so far, about $25,000 ahead of Katinka Hosszu.
Cluster 2 Winners
Men:
- Morozov – $50,000
- Santos – $35,000
- Larkin* – $30,000
- Seto* – $20,000
- Prigoda* – $10,000
- Le Clos – $5,000
- Pieroni – $4,000
- Irie**- $3,000
*Settled by tie: medal points (Larkin 72, Seto 54, Prigoda 48)
*Settled by tie: highest single meet medal point total (Irie 27, Lima 24, Horton 24)
Women:
- Wang – $50,000
- Atkinson – $35,000
- Sjostrom – $30,000
- Efimova – $20,000
- Hosszu – $10,000
- Kromowidjojo – $5,000
- Seebohm – $4,000
- Baker*** – $3,000
***Settled by tie: medal points (Baker 57, Dahlia 45)
PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM
Event Prizes
Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:
- Gold: $1500
- Silver: $1000
- Bronze: $500
- 4th: $400
- 5th: $300
- 6th: $200
Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).
- Gold: $3000
- Silver: $2000
- Bronze: $1000
In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.
World Record Bonuses
Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.
Cluster Bonuses
The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 8 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:
- 1st: $50,000
- 2nd: $35,000
- 3rd: $30,000
- 4th: $20,000
- 5th: $10,000
- 6th: $5,000
- 7th: $4,000
- 8th: $3,000
Series Bonuses
And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:
- 1st: $150,000
- 2nd: $100,000
- 3rd: $50,000
Leave a Reply