Morozov, Sjostrom Cruise Over $100K In World Cup Winnings In Budapest

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

  • September 7-9, Kazan, Russia (50m)
  • September 13-15, Doha, Qatar (50m)
  • September 28-30, Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)
  • October 4-6, Budapest, Hungary (25m)
  • November 2-4, Beijing, China (25m)
  • November 9-11, Tokyo, Japan (25m)
  • November 15-17, Singapore (25m)

Vladimir Morozov leads all earners on the 2018 World Cup tour, hauling in $113,900 over the first four stops. His $50,000 bonus for winning cluster 2 put him well over that mark, and earned him a more-than-$43,000 lead in the money lists.

On the women’s side, Sarah Sjostrom only earned a $30,000 bonus for finishing third in the cluster, but it was enough to crack six figures. She sits at $108,900 for the tour so far, about $25,000 ahead of Katinka Hosszu.

Cluster 2 Winners

Men:

  1. Morozov – $50,000
  2. Santos – $35,000
  3. Larkin* – $30,000
  4. Seto* – $20,000
  5. Prigoda* – $10,000
  6. Le Clos – $5,000
  7. Pieroni – $4,000
  8. Irie**- $3,000

*Settled by tie: medal points (Larkin 72, Seto 54, Prigoda 48)

*Settled by tie: highest single meet medal point total (Irie 27, Lima 24, Horton 24)

Women:

  1. Wang – $50,000
  2. Atkinson – $35,000
  3. Sjostrom – $30,000
  4. Efimova – $20,000
  5. Hosszu – $10,000
  6. Kromowidjojo – $5,000
  7. Seebohm – $4,000
  8. Baker*** – $3,000

***Settled by tie: medal points (Baker 57, Dahlia 45)

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

Event Prizes

Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:

  • Gold: $1500
  • Silver: $1000
  • Bronze: $500
  • 4th: $400
  • 5th: $300
  • 6th: $200

Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).

  • Gold: $3000
  • Silver: $2000
  • Bronze: $1000

In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.

Cluster Bonuses

The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 8 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:

  • 1st: $50,000
  • 2nd: $35,000
  • 3rd: $30,000
  • 4th: $20,000
  • 5th: $10,000
  • 6th: $5,000
  • 7th: $4,000
  • 8th: $3,000

Series Bonuses

And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:

  • 1st: $150,000
  • 2nd: $100,000
  • 3rd: $50,000

2018 World Cup Money List

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!