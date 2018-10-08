Morozov, Sjostrom Cruise Over $100K In World Cup Winnings In Budapest

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

September 7-9 , Kazan, Russia (50m)

, Kazan, Russia (50m) September 13-15 , Doha, Qatar (50m)

, Doha, Qatar (50m) September 28-30 , Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)

, Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m) October 4-6 , Budapest, Hungary (25m)

November 2-4 , Beijing, China (25m)

, Beijing, China (25m) November 9-11 , Tokyo, Japan (25m)

, Tokyo, Japan (25m) November 15-17 , Singapore (25m)

Vladimir Morozov leads all earners on the 2018 World Cup tour, hauling in $113,900 over the first four stops. His $50,000 bonus for winning cluster 2 put him well over that mark, and earned him a more-than-$43,000 lead in the money lists.

On the women’s side, Sarah Sjostrom only earned a $30,000 bonus for finishing third in the cluster, but it was enough to crack six figures. She sits at $108,900 for the tour so far, about $25,000 ahead of Katinka Hosszu.

Cluster 2 Winners

Men:

Morozov – $50,000 Santos – $35,000 Larkin* – $30,000 Seto* – $20,000 Prigoda* – $10,000 Le Clos – $5,000 Pieroni – $4,000 Irie**- $3,000

*Settled by tie: medal points (Larkin 72, Seto 54, Prigoda 48)

*Settled by tie: highest single meet medal point total (Irie 27, Lima 24, Horton 24)

Women:

Wang – $50,000 Atkinson – $35,000 Sjostrom – $30,000 Efimova – $20,000 Hosszu – $10,000 Kromowidjojo – $5,000 Seebohm – $4,000 Baker*** – $3,000

***Settled by tie: medal points (Baker 57, Dahlia 45)

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

Event Prizes

Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:

Gold: $1500

Silver: $1000

Bronze: $500

4th: $400

5th: $300

6th: $200

Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).

Gold: $3000

Silver: $2000

Bronze: $1000

In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.

Cluster Bonuses

The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 8 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:

1st: $50,000

2nd: $35,000

3rd: $30,000

4th: $20,000

5th: $10,000

6th: $5,000

7th: $4,000

8th: $3,000

Series Bonuses

And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:

1st: $150,000

2nd: $100,000

3rd: $50,000

2018 World Cup Money List