3rd Asian Para Games – Indian Para Swimmers Ne Jeete 2 Bronze 1 Silver

3rd Asian Para Games 2018 Jo Ki Jakarta, Indonesia Me Shuru Ho Chuka Hai, Aaj Uska First Day Tha Jisme Indian Para Swimmers Ne Kafi Acchi Performance Dete Hue Medals Bhi Hasil Kiye.
3rd Asian Para Games 2018 Me 43 Countries Se Lagbhag 3000 Athletes Participate Kar Rhe Hai. Is Game Ka Official Mascot Bondol Eagle Jiska Name Momo Hai Usko Choose Kiya Gaya Hai.
3rd Asian Para Games 2018 – Results
Day 1 Final Results:
- Men’s 200M Freestyle S14
- Women’s 200M Freestyle S14
- Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM8
- Women’s 200M Individual Medley SM9 (5-9)
- Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM9
- Men’s 400M Freestyle S13 (11-13)
- Women’s 400M Freestyle S13 (11-13)
- Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM7
- Men’s 100M Breaststroke SB4
- Men’s 100M Butterfly S10
- Women’s 100M Butterfly S10
- Men’s 100M Backstroke S6
- Men’s 50M Freestyle S8
- Men’s 50M Freestyle S7
- Women’s 50M Freestyle S7
- Mixed 4X50M Freestyle Relay 20 Points
See All Heat Results – Official
India Swimmers Ki Performance – 3rd Asian Para Games 2018
|Indian Swimmers
|Events
|Performance
|Nandakumar Punith
|Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM8
|4th (03:03.10) – Final
|Malagi Shridhar Nagappa
|Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM8
|– –
|Jadhav Abhishek Babasaheb
|Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM8
|– –
|Malagi Shridhar Nagappa
|Men’s 50M Freestyle S8
|00:31.22 – Heat
|Nandakumar Punith
|Men’s 50M Freestyle S8
|00:32.44 – Heat
|Jadhav Abhishek Babasaheb
|Men’s 50M Freestyle S8
|00:39.33 – Heat
|Jadhav Suyash Narayan
|Men’s 50M Freestyle S7
|00.32.83 – Heat
00:32.16 – 3rd (final)
|Mukundan niranjan
|Men’s 50M Freestyle S7
|00:34.29 – Heat
|Mondal sathi
|Women’s 200M Individual Medley SM9 (5-9)
|– –
|Shaikh mohammad shams aalam
|Men’s 100M Breaststroke SB4
|02:40.13 – 4th (final)
|Raut chetan giridhar
|Men’s 100M Butterfly S10
|01:08.36 – 4th (final)
|Jadhav Suyash Narayan
|Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM7
|02:56.51 – 3rd (final)
|Mukundan niranjan
|Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM7
|02:59.58 – 4th (final)
|Satija devanshi
|Women’s 100M Butterfly S10
|01:24.86 – 2nd (final)
