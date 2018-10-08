3rd Asian Para Games – Indian Para Swimmers Ne Jeete 2 Bronze 1 Silver

3rd Asian Para Games 2018 Jo Ki Jakarta, Indonesia Me Shuru Ho Chuka Hai, Aaj Uska First Day Tha Jisme Indian Para Swimmers Ne Kafi Acchi Performance Dete Hue Medals Bhi Hasil Kiye.

3rd Asian Para Games 2018 Me 43 Countries Se Lagbhag 3000 Athletes Participate Kar Rhe Hai. Is Game Ka Official Mascot Bondol Eagle Jiska Name Momo Hai Usko Choose Kiya Gaya  Hai.

3rd Asian Para Games 2018 – Results

Day 1 Final Results:

  1. Men’s 200M Freestyle S14
  2. Women’s 200M Freestyle S14
  3. Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM8
  4. Women’s 200M Individual Medley SM9 (5-9)
  5. Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM9
  6. Men’s 400M Freestyle S13 (11-13)
  7. Women’s 400M Freestyle S13 (11-13)
  8. Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM7
  9. Men’s 100M Breaststroke SB4
  10. Men’s 100M Butterfly S10
  11. Women’s 100M Butterfly S10
  12. Men’s 100M Backstroke S6
  13. Men’s 50M Freestyle S8
  14. Men’s 50M Freestyle S7
  15. Women’s 50M Freestyle S7
  16. Mixed 4X50M Freestyle Relay 20 Points

 

See All Heat Results – Official

India Swimmers Ki Performance – 3rd Asian Para Games 2018    

Indian Swimmers Events Performance
Nandakumar Punith Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM8 4th (03:03.10) – Final
Malagi Shridhar Nagappa Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM8   – –
Jadhav Abhishek Babasaheb Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM8 – –
Malagi Shridhar Nagappa Men’s 50M Freestyle S8 00:31.22 – Heat
Nandakumar Punith Men’s 50M Freestyle S8 00:32.44 – Heat
Jadhav Abhishek Babasaheb Men’s 50M Freestyle S8 00:39.33 – Heat
Jadhav Suyash Narayan Men’s 50M Freestyle S7 00.32.83 – Heat

00:32.16 – 3rd (final)
Mukundan niranjan Men’s 50M Freestyle S7 00:34.29 – Heat
Mondal sathi Women’s 200M Individual Medley SM9 (5-9) – –
Shaikh mohammad shams aalam Men’s 100M Breaststroke SB4 02:40.13 – 4th (final)
Raut chetan giridhar Men’s 100M Butterfly S10 01:08.36 – 4th (final)
Jadhav Suyash Narayan Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM7 02:56.51 – 3rd (final)
Mukundan niranjan Men’s 200M Individual Medley SM7 02:59.58 – 4th (final)
Satija devanshi Women’s 100M Butterfly S10 01:24.86 – 2nd (final)

 

News, Tips and Workout Ke Liye Aap SwimSwam Hindi Ko Visit Karte Rahe And Facebook Par Bhi SwimSwam Hindi Ko Like Kar Le.

Join Us:-

 

Leave a Reply

About Sanuj Srivastava

Sanuj Srivastava

Sanuj Srivastava born on January 19th, 1996 in INDIA. He started to love Water at the age of 13 and his friends named him "Gold fish", He graduated in Bachelor of science in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in 2016. He is a passionate learner and a student who also happens …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!