3rd SFI All India Inter Club Swimming 2018 Ka Complete Results

3rd SFI All India Inter Club Swimming Competition-2018
Rishikul Vidyapeeth Sonipat, Haryana Me 4 Se 7 Oct Tak Ho Rhe 3rd SFI All India Inter Club Swimming Competition 2018 Ka Aaj Final Day Tha And Complete Results Official Website Par Aa Chuke Hai. Results Ki Direct Links Niche Di Gyi Hai Aap Waha Se Bhi Results Dekh Sakte Hai.
Competition Junior And Sub-Junior 2 Groups Me Ho Rha Hai. Group 1 Me 15 Se 17 Years, Group 2 Me 13 Se 14 Years, Group 3 Me 11 Se 12 Years And Group 4 Me 9 Se 10 Years Ke Swimmers Isme Participate Kar Rhe Hai.
3rd SFI All India Inter Club Swimming Competition 2018 Complete Results
Complete Final Results – Download
Complete Heat Results – Download
Points Scoring By Teams – Download
