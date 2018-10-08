Florida Gulf Coast Women, Army Men Take TYR Fall Classic

1. Army West Point – 493.5

2. Grand Canyon University – 478

3. George Washington University – 4405

4. Texas Christian University – 407

5. Florida Atlantic University – 369

6. Old Dominion University – 368

Recap

The Florida Gulf Coast women opened up the competition with a win in the 400 medley relay, thanks to Gracie Redding‘s 50.54 anchor leg, and continued to dominate the relays, sweeping all four. Those relay wins proved to be the margin of victory they needed, as they beat 2nd-place Florida International University by 24 points.

Florida Gulf Coast also got individual wins from Liz Zeiger in the 400 IM (4:27.61) and Cassidy Fry in the 100 fly (55.76), as well as a 23.56 victory for Redding in the 50 free.

Florida International took five events, including Maya Gouda‘s sweep of the diving events, Stephanie Hussey‘s 4:58.39 in the 500 free, Helga Fodor‘s 51.98 in the 100 free, and Sara Gyertyanffy‘s 2:06.04 200 IM.

George Washington’s Gemma Atherley took the 200 free (1:52.25) and 200 back (2:03.78). Army got a pair of victories from Kara Wineinger (1:04.25 100 breast) and Cecelia Croman (56.61 100 back). Texas Christian and Florida Atlantic earned victories from Emily Visagie (2:18.13 in the 200 breast) and Spence Atkins (2:02.25 in the 200 fly), respectively.

On the men’s side, Gulf Canyon University also swept all four relays, but in the end came up short against Army West Point.

In additional to its relay victories, Grand Canyon got a diving sweep from Pietro Hufnagel Toscani, a backstroke sweep from Mark Nikolaev (47.33/1:48.68), a 48.72 victory in the 100 fly for Daniil Antipov, and a 20.60 from Mazen Shoukri in the 50 free.

Army West Point had three men take a pair of individuals events. Tom Ottman took the longest two distance events (1:40.96 in the 200 free and 4:30.80 the 500 free). Jay Yang swept the IMs with 1:52.58/3:58.92. Ty Dang put up 56.80 and 2:03.88 to take the two breaststroke events. Kevin Doo (45.52 100 free) and Johnny Ellery (1:50.74 200 fly) also picked up victories for Army.

Dayne Odendall of TCU was the only winner not from Grand Canyon or Army, as he tied with Yang in the 200 IM.