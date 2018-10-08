Ida Hulkko Splits 27.15 50 Breast In FSU, Pitt, Georgia Tech Tri-Meet

Florida State vs Pitt vs Ga Tech

Saturday, October 6th

Tallahassee, FL

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Florida State – 65 Georgia Tech – 34.1 Pitt – 31.5

MEN

Georgia Tech – 56 Pitt – 42 Florida State – 33

Florida State hosted Pitt and Georgia Tech for an ACC tri-meet. FSU’s women came out on top, while Georgia Tech did so in the men’s meet.

Ida Hulkko (Florida State) split a quick 27.15 on the breaststroke leg of the winning women’s 200 medley relay. The back, fly, and free legs came from Madeline Cohen (26.02), Leila Johnson (24.74), and Emma Terebo (23.08), culminating in a final time of 1:40.99. Hulkko went on to win the women’s 100 breast with a 1:01.19. She also came in 3rd in the 200 breast, posting a 2:19.74.

Georgia Tech’s Iris Wang won the women’s 100 and 200 free. Wang swam a 50.42 to win the 100 free, coming in just over 2 seconds off her personal best of 48.21. She split her 50s within a second of each other, going out in 24.72, and coming back in 25.70. Wang also won the 200 free in 1:49.73, again coming in not too far off her personal best of 1:45.53. Again, she split the race tightly, going 26.10/28.19 on the first 2 50s for a 54.29 100 split, and coming back in 27.63/27.81 for a 55.44 100 split. she also split 22.82 anchoring the women’s 200 medley relay, and led off the 400 free relay in 50.23.

Kanoa Kalealoha (Florida State) won the men’s 50 and 100 free, and came in 2nd in the men’s 100 fly. In the 50, Kalealoha finished in a time of 20.09. He then went 44.80 in the 100 free, going out in 21.89, and coming home in 22.91. Kalealoha also came in 2nd in the 100 fly with a 48.01. Christian Ferraro (Georgia Tech) won the men’s 100 fly with a 47.94, touching close to a second off his personal best of 46.65. He also won the 200 fly, finishing in a fast early season time of 1:46.02. He kept his splits consistent in the 200, going 24.14/27.08/27.24/27.56. Ferraro was on the winning 200 medley relay, but the splits are unavailable. He split 44.24 on the 2nd leg of the 400 free relay. Georgia Tech’s men’s 400 free relay took 1st in a quick 2:57.22. Rodrigo Correia led off in 44.07, followed by Ferraro, Austin Daniel (45.09), and Daniel Lim (43.82).

Caio Pumputis (Georgia Tech) won the men’s breaststroke events. Pumputis took the 100 breast with a 55.87, coming in 2 seconds off his personal best of 53.53. In the 200, Pumputis’ better of the breast events, he posted a 2:01.19. His best time of 1:53.45 was set at last season’s ACC Championships. Pumputis also won the men’s 200 IM, swimming a 1:48.82.

Brian Lovasik (Pitt) took the men’s 200 free in a solid October time of 1:38.10. He actually negative split the race, going 49.13 (23.80/25.33) on the 1st 100, and 48.97 (25.08/23.89) on the 2nd 100. That time comes in less than 2 seconds off his personal best of 1:36.20, even with the negative split. Lovasik also won the 500 free, posting a 4:33.34.

Valerie Daigneault (Pitt) took the women’s backstroke events. Daigneault won the 100 back with a 54.97 (27.26/27.71). She then went on to win the 200 back with a 1:57.43. Those times come in close to her personal bests of 53.82 and 1:55.15. She also won the women’s 200 IM with a 2:02.34.