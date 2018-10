Youth Olympic Games: Marco De Tullio Argento E Record Italiano Junior

Kolesnikov’s Speedy 48.17 Lead-Off Snagged Russian Gold Nine different nations got on the board on day 1 of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, including Russian world record holder Kliment Kolesnikov in the mixed 4 x 100m freestyle relay.

Michael Houlie Swims Fastest-Ever Youth Olympics 50 & 100 Breast In the same race, Michael Houlie, a Tennessee commit, swam the fastest-ever times at the Youth Olympic Games in both the 50 and 100 meter breaststrokes. He also broke a Cameron van der Burgh South African Record.