Dropping 1Back, Norway’s Hvas Going All-In With 200 IM In Buenos Aires

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Day 2 of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games brings a massive number of eight finals to tonight’s session, including the men’s 100m back, 200m free, 100m breast and 200m IM, while the women will contest the 200m fly, 100m back and 4 x 100m medley relay.

All the fields remain in tact, save for the men’s 100m back, where Norwegian swimmer Tomoe Hvas has given up his spot in the final to instead go all-in on the 200m IM. Hvas was seeded 3rd in the 100m back, but his withdrawal now bumps Indian racer Srihari Nataraj into the final with his 9th seeded time of 56.48.

For Hvas, we’ll see if his sole focus on the 200m IM pays off, as he already became the first-ever Norwegian to go under 2 minutes in the event during this morning’s prleims. His time of 1:59.77 gave him the pole position for tonight’s final.

Hungarian powerhouse Kristof Milak is set to appear twice tonight, seeded 2nd in the men’s 100m fly semi-final, while also seeded 3rd in the 200m free final. America’s Jake Johnson will also be contesting two events this evening, heading into the men’s 200m IM final as the 6th seed, while also sneaking into the 100m fly semi-finals as the 16th fastest swimmer from the morning. His teammate Kate Douglass is set to compete in the women’s 100m free individual event as well.