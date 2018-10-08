CIF Champ Mark McCrary Announces Verbal Commitment to Penn

Loyola High School (Los Angeles, CA) senior Mark McCrary has verbally committed to the application process at the University of Pennsylvania*. He will join current sophomore and former Loyola Cub, Sean Lee, when he suits up for the Quakers in 2019.

“I chose Penn because of the outstanding academics and top tier swim team. Coach Schnur and the culture that he has created at Penn really appealed to me.”

McCrary won the 100 back (48.94) and placed 7th in the 200 IM (1:51.90) at 2018 CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships in May. He also anchored the runner-up 400 free relay (45.24) and led off the 4th-place 200 medley relay (23.17). He swims club with Rose Bowl Aquatics and competed at NCSA Summer Championships as his championship meet this summer. There he was a B-finalist in the 100 back and a C-finalist in the 50/200 back; he went PBs in all three distances (26.66/58.06/2:08.29).

Best SCY times:

50 back – 22.98

100 back – 48.94

200 back – 1:50.21

200 IM – 1:51.90

50/100/200 free splits in relays – 20.7/45.2/1:41

McCrary’s best 100 back time would have scored in the B final at 2018 Ivy League Men’s Championship, while his 200 back would have made C final. He is still out of scoring range in the 200 IM.

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

