Minnesota Snags Verbal from Backstroker Desmon Sachtjen

Desmon Sachtjen from Lodi, Wisconsin has verbally committed to the University of Minnesota’s class of 2023. He will suit up with future classmates Gavin Olson, Isaac Barrera, and Sam Kennedy in the fall of 2019.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Minnesota. With the amazing academics, family team atmosphere, and the wonderful coaching staff it felt like the best fit for me. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way to this decision. Go Gophers!! 〽️〽️”

Sachtjen doubled up in football and swimming until his junior year of high school when he opted to concentrate solely on swimming. The 6’3” offensive and defensive lineman was named to the 2nd-team All-Conference squad after his sophomore season. As a member of the Sauk Prairie High School Co-op boys’ team he has been a finalist in both his events for the last three years. He won a WIAA Division I state title in the medley relay as a sophomore and placed 3rd in the 200 IM (1:52.95) and 5th in the 100 back (50.64) as a junior.

Sachtjen does his club swimming with McFarland Spartan Sharks. He wrapped up his summer season with new LCM bests in the 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM at the Wisconsin 13&O State Championships.

Best times:

200 backstroke: 1:49.31

100 backstroke: 50.08

200 IM: 1:52.95

100 fly: 50.45

