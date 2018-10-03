Minnesota Earns Verbal Commitment from Rapidly-improving Isaac Barrera

Isaac Barrera of New Braunfels, Texas, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota. He swims for Alamo Area Aquatics Association and New Braunfels High School.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my education and swimming career at the University of Minnesota! The combination of amazing coaching staff, teammates and academics made it the perfect fit for me. Go Gophers!”

A NISCA All-American, Barrera specializes in free, fly and IM. He placed 8th in the 200 free (1:41.88) and 8th in the 100 fly (50.48) at the 2018 Texas UIL 6A Swimming & Diving State Meet. He also split 21.49 on the 200 free relay and led off the 400 free relay in 46.75 during prelims. After high school season he went on a tear, wrapping up short-course season with PBs in the 50 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM at NCSA Spring Championship. He dropped in all his events over the course of the summer, finishing with A-final appearances and new lifetime bests in the 200/400 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM at Rochester Futures. It was a real breakout meet for Barrera as he scored first-time Winter Juniors cuts in both freestyle distances as well as the 200 IM and achieved eye-popping time drops:

2016 2017 2018 200 LCM free 2:00.76 1:59.17 1:55.94 400 LCM free 4:16.80 4:14.32 4:06.21 100 LCM fly 59.60 — 56.91 200 LCM IM 2:14.41 2:17.66 2:09.46

Barrera will join the Minnesota class of 2023 with fellow verbal commits Gavin Olson and Sam Kennedy. He will add depth to the mid-distance freestyle group headed by Nicholas Saulnier, Timothy Sates, and Kyle Van Niekerk.

Best SCY times:

200 Free: 1:39.53

500 Free: 4:34.18

100 Fly: 55

200 IM: 1:54.31

400 IM: 4:01.36