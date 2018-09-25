3x MSHSL Section 5AA Champ Sam Kennedy Sends Verbal to Minnesota

Sam Kennedy, who hails from Maple Grove, Minnesota, has verbally committed to the University of Minnesota’s class of 2023, joining fellow future Golden Gopher Gavin Olson.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota! The team and coaching staff are unlike anything I have seen. They have true dedication to their swimmers and program. I cannot wait to be a part of it and realize my swimming potential. This wouldn’t be possible without the amazing support of all my friends, family and coaches. Thank you! #gogophers”

A NISCA All-American, Kennedy swims for Wayzata High School and LifeTime Fitness in Plymouth, Minnesota. He won the 100 free and 100 back at the 2018 MSHSL Section 5AA Championships, then moved on to the Minnesota AA State Meet and took 3rd in the 100 back (49.88) and 8th in the 100 free (47.18). He has made significant progress over the last two years, dropping at least 2 seconds per 50 in his main events.

Best SCY Times 2016 2017 2018 100 back 55.61 51.57 49.84 50 back 24.90 24.61 22.92 100 free 52.81 51.15 47.08

Kennedy has seen a similar progression in long-course meters. He wrapped up a strong summer at Minnesota Swimming Senior Championships with new PBs in the 50 free, 50/100/200 back, and 50/100 fly.

LCM Progressions 2016 2017 2018 100 back 1:05.02 1:02.79 59.55 50 back — 28.54 27.30 100 free 58.72 1:00.52 55.69 50 free 26.20 26.12 25.36 100 fly 1:02.05 1:03.14 57.84

Minnesota didn’t score in the 100 back at 2018 B1G Championships but both Nicholas Saulnier (now a junior) and Cale Berkoff (now a sophomore) were C-finalists in the 200 back. It took a 48.16 to get a second swim in the 100 back and 44.09 in the 100 free.