Seemanova, Klancar Set National Records In Youth Olympic 100 FR Final

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Barbora Seemanova of the Czech Republic and Neza Klancar of Slovenia both set national records en route to winning the gold and bronze medals in the women’s 100 free final at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

After clipping her personal best by .01 in the semi-finals in 54.61, giving her the top seed for the final, Seemanova led from the get-go to win gold in a time of 54.19. That takes down the Czech National Record of 54.28 set by USC grad Anika Apostalon at the Czech Championships in July. The 18-year-old Seemanova had set her previous best of 54.62 at the 2017 European Juniors where she won silver.

Klancar, who came into the competition with a best time of 55.40, dropped a 54.55 to win bronze and break a ten-year-old Slovenian Record previously held by 2008 Olympic silver medalist in the 200 free Sara Isakovic. Isakovic’s record of 54.86 had stood since the 2008 European Championships. Klancar had lowered her PB in the semis down to 55.10.

China’s Yang Junxuan, who had a pair of 53-second relay splits on days 1 and 2 of the meet, finished in the silver medal position between the two in 54.43.