Andrei Minakov Clips Russian Record in 100 Fly at YOGs

16-year-old Andrei Minakov has broken the Russian national record in the 100m butterfly with his time of 51.12 at the Youth Olympic Games. The old record was a 51.16, just four hundredths slower, set in 2017 by Egor Kuimov at the 2017 World Jr Championships in Indianapolis.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Minakov, tonight

24.22 – 26.90 (51.12)

Kuimov, 2017 World Jrs

24.07 – 27.09 (51.16)

Minakov was a tad bit more reserved going out than Kuimov was in 2017, but came back harder. Compare this to Minakov’s race against Kuimov at World Juniors, when he was 3rd in 51.84, splitting 24.11/27.73. He’s worked on his back-half, and it has seriously helped, as he just slashed seven tenths off of his old PR.

In addition to the new record, Minakov beat Hungary’s Kristof Milak for the gold medal at the YOGs. Milak was the 2017 silver medalist behind Caeleb Dressel in this race at Worlds in 2017, where he set the World Jr record, and then went on to beat Kuimov and Minakov for the World Jr title. Tonight, Milak settled for silver in 51.50, unable to come back under 27.0 on the back-half.

The future of Russian butterfly is very bright — Kuimov, the 2nd-fastest in Russian history, just turned 19 this summer. Minakov, meanwhile, won’t turn 17 until next March.