Waddell, Zavaros Headline SEC Weekly Honorees

Courtesy: Southeastern Conference

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Zane Waddell, Alabama

Alabama’s Zane Waddell won four individual events and was a part of three winning relays in his first two dual meets of his junior campaign. He is currently ranked in the Top 20 nationally in four events: 50 free (13th – 20.45), 100 back (4th – 47.73), 100 fly (8th – 48.17) and 100 free (4th – 44.02) following his performances against Delta State and Ohio State.

Men’s Diver of the Week: Juan Celaya-Hernandez, LSU

LSU’s Juan Celaya-Hernandez won both springboard events against UConn and host Navy. He set the pool record at Navy’s Lejeune Hall with his score of 471.35 in the 3-meter and took the top spot in the 1-meter with a final score of 405.70.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Trey Freeman, Florida

Florida’s Trey Freeman took first place in the 500 free against FAU with a time of 4:28.77, good for eighth place in the national rankings. He also earned a second-place finish in the 200 fly with a time of 1:52.76.

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Mabel Zavaros, Florida

Florida’s Mabel Zavaros earned six individual wins in the dual meets against FAU, Miami and FGCU to start the 2018-19 season. She is currently ranked in the Top 20 in the 500 free (11th – 4:54.55), 1,000 free (12th – 10:06.75), 200 back (3rd – 1:56.88), 100 fly (10th – 54.62), 200 fly (6th – 1:58.75) and 400 IM (2nd – 4:16.37).

Women’s Diver of the Week: Lizzie Cui, LSU

LSU’s Lizzie Cui swept the springboard events against UConn and host Navy. She set pool records in both events at Navy’s Lejeune Hall, scoring 322.10 in the 1-meter and 336.80 in the 3-meter.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Vanessa Pearl, Florida

Florida’s Vanessa Pearl took first place in four individual events and was a part of three winning relays in the first three meets of her collegiate career. She is currently ranked in the Top 20 nationally with her top individual event wins against FAU, Miami and FGCU in the 100 breaststroke (16th – 1:03.13), 200 breaststroke (4th – 2:14.06), 200 butterfly (20th – 2:01.88) and 200 IM (3rd – 1:59.82).