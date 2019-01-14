Ledecky Wins $6,000 In Knoxville, Leads 2019 Pro Swim Series Early

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES- KNOXVILLE
- January 9-12, 2018
- Alan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN
- 50m (LCM) pool
- Meet information
- Live stream
- Live results
One meet into the 2019 Pro Swim Series and Katie Ledecky leads all money-earners and also sits atop the chase for the $10,000 top swim bonus.
Ledecky won four events (the 200, 400 and 800 frees plus the 400 IM) and took home $6,000 in earnings. She also tied with Regan Smith for the top FINA points swim. On the men’s side, Ryan Murphy is the leader at $5,500. Smith and Murphy had the best prelims swims, earning $1500 bonuses. Ledecky and Smith accounted for all of the top 5 FINA point swims on the women’s side. Murphy is the narrow leader on the men’s side in FINA point swims, edging Josh Prenot‘s 200 breast by 2 FINA points.
Prize Money System
The top 3 in each individual event will earn money. The top prelims swim in an individual Olympic event (based on FINA points) earns a $1500 bonus, one for the men and one for women. The swimmer with the top individual Olympic event swim (based on FINA points) of the entire series will earn a $10,000 bonus.
Individual Events (including stroke 50s)
- 1st: $1500
- 2nd: $1000
- 3rd: $500
Top Prelims Swim (individual Olympic events)
- $1500
Top Overall Swim for Series (individual Olympic events)
- $10,000
Top Swim Series Leaders
The top swims of the entire series will earn $10,000 bonuses – one for the top man and one for the top women. Here are the current leaders.
Women:
|Rank
|Athlete
|FINA Points
|Time
|Event
|Meet
|1
|Katie Ledecky*
|937
|15:45.59
|1500 Free
|Knoxville
|1
|Regan Smith*
|937
|59.37
|100 Back
|Knoxville
|3
|Katie Ledecky
|929
|1:55.78
|200 Free
|Knoxville
|4
|Katie Ledecky
|924
|4:05.53
|400 Free
|Knoxville
|5
|Regan Smith
|920
|2:07.53
|200 Back
|Knoxville
*Ledecky wins the current tie-break with Smith by virtue of having the higher points total in her second-best event.
Men:
|Rank
|Athlete
|FINA Points
|Time
|Event
|Meet
|1
|Ryan Murphy
|927
|53.17
|100 Back
|Knoxville
|2
|Josh Prenot
|925
|2:09.96
|200 Breast
|Knoxville
|3
|Chase Kalisz
|909
|1:57.68
|200 IM
|Knoxville
|4
|Ryan Murphy
|894
|1:56.16
|200 Back
|Knoxville
|5
|Marius Kusch
|876
|52.06
|100 Fly
|Knoxville
Full Money Lists
Note: the following list tracks “money earned,” though not necessarily “money received.” Athletes maintaining amateurism for high school or NCAA swimming have restrictions on how much prize money they can accept.
And people wondered why she left collage early.
I don’t remember anybody wondering. It makes sense.
Do these athletes get their way paid to the events? Just curious as to how much of the prize money actually goes to the athlete. Thanks.
SaintJoseph – most National Team athletes get travel paid for, or at least, partially paid for, to attend these meets.
Im curious, is Urlando planning on going to the NCAA? What happens to junior age swimmers who win prize money and still want to swim NCAA?
They get screwed by the establishment
They can use it to reimburse for travel.
Although I am sure the NCAA loved his post race interview of “I was just thinking about the prize money hoping I would get it.” The comment even left Rowdy speechless for a second as he scrabbled to change the subject.
so guys like daniel carr and bryce from cal, can use it for travel too?
Correct.
So the definition of travel includes buying a car to get to/from swim practice? He could keep a mileage log to support this I’m sure.
If it works like he was in college then it can be used for any swim related expenses during the year.