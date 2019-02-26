Nathan Adrian Talks Testicular Cancer on Today Show

5-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Nathan Adrian gave his first big interview on Tuesday morning since being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Adrian has already undergone treatment and been cleared to return to practice, albeit under ‘close surveillance’ by his doctors.

Speaking to the Today Show on NBC on Tuesday morning, Adrian was committed to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“Heck yea, I’m gonna try!…I’m trying to get back to the Bay area soon as possible so I can hop in the weight room, so I can hop in the pool with my guys and start training again.”

He says that the experience has solidified his relationship with his wife of 4 months Hallie Ivester. “It’s been such an awesome melding of two lives into one. When this [cancer] came, it was certainly this moment of ‘How are we going to beat this together’?”

Watch the full interview below, courtesy NBC News’ TODAY.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.today.com/today/embedded-video/mmvo1448443971627″ scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>