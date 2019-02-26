USC Propels Utah Win With 2 Pool Records in Final Dual

USC V. Utah

February 23rd, 2019

Uytengsu Aquatics Center

Los Angeles, CA

Meet Results

In the final dual meet of the regular season, the USC men defeated the Utah men, with 2 USC facility records broken in the process. Both USC and Utah will now be preparing for the Pac-12 Championships, held in Federal Way, WA on March 6th-9th.

USC Release

Senior Kyle Grissom posted a pair of lifetime bests with wins in the 50y free and the 100y fly while seniors Patrick Mulcare, Carsten Vissering and Billy Monjay also won races to lead the USC men’s swimming team to a 139.5-109.5 win over Utah on Saturday’s Senior Day at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center.

USC improved to 5-2, 3-2 in the Pac-12. Utah dropped to 4-3, 0-3.

Grissom, a team co-captain with Monjay, won the 50y free in 19.35 to lower his PR by 0.25 and just 0.12 off of the pool record. He came back to win the 100y fly in 46.80, also a quarter second under his previous best, while leading a 1-2-3 USC finish. Senior Alex Valente was second (47.34) and sophomore Ariel Spektor was third (47.59).

Mulcare and Vissering each won their respective specialties. Mulcare captured the 200y back in 1:43.37 while Vissering won the 100y breast in 51.75, the latter in another USC sweep. Junior Mario Koenigsperger was second (53.36) with Monjay third (54.53).

Monjay was later victorious in the 200y breast in 1:58.47 with Vissering second (1:58.54) and Koenigsperger third (1:58.88).

Freshman Victor Johansson swam away with the 1650y free in 14:55.56, just outside of USC’s all-time top 10 and 5.50 seconds off of Larsen Jensen’s school record in the race. Fellow freshman Owen Kao was third (15:25.91). The duo went 1-3 again in the 500y free as Johansson won in 4:21.63 with Kao touching in 4:26.80.

Freshman Alexei Sancov (1:36.62) led a 1-2 Trojan finish in the 200y free as junior Thomas Reed followed to the wall with a 1:39.03.

USC opened the meet with a pool record relay win as Mulcare, Vissering, Grissom and sophomore Nikola Miljenic won in 1:24.63, breaking the 2016 Cal time of 1:25.39.

The Trojans closed the meet with another pool record as Sancov, Grissom, Miljenic and Vissering won in 1:18.98, breaking USC’s 2012 mark of 1:19.25.

Next up for USC is the Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Wash., March 6-9.

Utah Release

LOS ANGELES – In a closely contested meet, Utah Men’s Swimming lost to No. 10 USC this afternoon, 139.05-109.05. Daniel McArthur and Austin Phillips put up strong performances heading into the Pac-12 Championships in a couple weeks.

McArthur won the 100 back in 47.64 and took second in the 200 (1:43.81). He also had the fastest time in the 200 IM (1:46.88), which was unscored. Phillips captured the 100 free with a time of 42.84, the third-fastest time in Utah history, and then took third in the 50 free. Clay Stoddard took second with a time of 19.69

Other winners today included Chris Taber in the 200 fly with a time of 1:46.33 and Jackson Cunningham in the 400 IM (3:54.51). Taber’s mark was the fifth-fastest in Utah history. The Utes were also victorious in the 200 free relay, touching the wall in 1:19.36.

Liam O’Haimhirgin was the runner-up in the 100 free and was the top Ute performer in the 200 with a time of 1:39.05. David Fridlander also had a pair of third-place finishes in both the 100 and 200 back. Rahiti De Vos (500 free; 4:24.94) and Tyler Klawiter (1650 free; 15:18.10) finished second in their respective events. Klawiter’s time was the sixth-fastest mark in Utah history

Harrison Wayner’s mark of 54.68 in the 100 breast moved him into the top 10 all-time at Utah and his time of 1:59.65 in the 200 was the ninth-fastest ever

The Utah men will now prepare for the Pac-12 Championships, Mar. 6-9 at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash.