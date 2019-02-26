Belmonte Defends Title, Escrits Breaks Spanish Record in 5000m Free

2019 Spanish Long Distance Pool Championships

February 23rd, 2019

LCM (50m) pool

Mataro, Spain

Meet Results

Spain hosted their annual Long Distance P50 Championships last week in Mataro, new Barcelona. Among the competitors there was 4-time Olympic medalist and 8-time World Champion Mireia Belmonte.

She won the women’s 5000 meters freestyle in 56:10.36 – finishing almost 46 seconds ahead of the next-closest competitor: 21-year old Jimena Perez Blanco, who finished 6th at the European Championships in the 1500 free.

The result was the same 1-2 finish as last year’s meet, though this year Perez Blanco closed the gap from the 71-second deficit she had last year (she was 15 seconds faster, while Belmonte was 10 seconds slower).

Belmonte’s splits in the race:

1000m – 11:10.24

1500m – 16:45.09

2000m – 22:20.26 (11:10.02)

3000m – 33:34.75 (11:14.49)

4000m – 44:55.26 (11:10.51)

5000m – 56:10.36 (11:15.10)

While Belmonte was the biggest star at the meet (and pretty much any Spanish meet that she goes to), she was overshadowed in this meet by 20-year old Albert Escrits Mañosa. He won the men’s 5000 meter race in 52:48.14, which breaks the old Spanish Record in the event by almost 3 seconds. Escrits swam just 58:51.23 at last year’s meet, which put him 8th in the 16-17 year olds’ final. He’s bettered that time by more than 6 seconds to win this year.

Estricts’ splits in the race:

1000m – 10:28.07

1500m – 15:40.11

2000m – 20:55.25 (10:27.18)

3000m – 31:26.24 (10:30.99)

4000m – 42:09.06 (10:42.82)

5000m – 52:48.14 (10:39.08)

Also broken in the race was the national record for 15 year olds in the 3000 free, done by Pablo Cabana Del Amo. He swam 33:17.72 in the juniors race.