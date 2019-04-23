Winter Juniors Qualifier Kevin Alvarez Commits to UIW

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kevin Alvarez, a senior at Taylor High School in Katy, Texas, has verbally committed to attend The University of the Incarnate Word beginning in the fall of 2019. He swims for his high school and for Katy Aquatic Team For Youth, where he specializes in breaststroke.

“I am happy to announce my verbal commitment to continue my education and swimming at The University of the Incarnate Word! I am extremely thankful for my friends, coaches and family that brought me this far even when I didn’t believe I could. I cannot wait to move forward with this outstanding team, coaches, and school. Go Cardinals! #uiwpride”

Alvarez competed at the 2019 Texas UIL 6A State Championships and won the consolation final in the 100 breast with 57.72. He achieved his best time in the event, and in the 200 breast as well, at 2018 Gulf Swimming Senior Championships in November. There, he won the 200 (2:05.09) and was runner-up in the 100 (57.43). He also competed in the 50/100/200 free and 200 IM, finaling in the latter and earning lifetime bests in all four events. Alvarez went on to compete at Winter Juniors West the following month, swimming in the 100 breast and 200 breast.

Alvarez would have been the #3 breaststroker on the Cardinals’ roster this past season. He would have scored in the A final of the 200 breast and the B final of the 100 breast at 2019 CCSA Championships. He will overlap one year with conference 200 breast champion Oleksandr Karpenko and his fellow A-finalist Clayton Taylor.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:05.09

100 breast – 57.43

200 IM – 1:57.61

400 IM – 4:18.92

