2019 British Swimming Championships Preview: Emerging Female Edition

2019 British Swimming Championships

We produced a detailed analysis of the British 2019 World Championships Selection Policy, as well as previewed the big guns among the elite men and women competing in Glasgow this weekend. All are linked in the meet details above.

Now let’s take a look at some of the emerging female stars of British Swimming, those budding gems ready to break out in a big way in Glasgow this week in either lesser finals or all the way at the top. From an array of clubs and backgrounds, here is just a sampling of five names on which to keep an eye as the meet unfolds.

In no particular order:

Guildford City’s Tatiana Belonogoff

The 18-year-old took 2018 European Championships gold in the women’s 50m breaststroke and also finished 6th in the 100m of the same discipline in Helsinki. Already this year she won 100m breaststroke gold at the Flanders Cup, while snagging silver in the 50m sprint there.

She’s ranked 4th in the 50m breast for Glasgow in 31.29 and 2nd in the 100m in 1:07.84 and is ready to take on Siobhan-Marie O’Connor when it counts.

Newcastle’s Emily Large

Also 18, Large had a stellar set of years in 2016/17. She took the 200m fly World Junior title in 2017 preceded by the previous year’s European Junior gold in the same event. But Large is still waiting for her big-time breakthrough in the senior ranks.

Most recently she made the women’s 200m fly final at last year’s Commonwealth Games where she finished 7th in 2:10.96 and she also nabbed 100m fly gold at the European Junior Championships in Helsinki.

Large is ranked 13th in the 50m fly, 4th in the 200m fly and 5th in the 100m fly here in Glasgow.

Plymouth Leander’s Honey Osrin

Just 15 years of age, Plymouth Leander’s Honey Osrin is doing major damage across the junior circuit as of late. She took 4th in the A final to claim junior gold in the 200m backstroke while competing as a special group at the 2019 Euro Meet in Luxembourg this past January. She also won the B final of the 200m free at that same meet. More recently as another selective group to compete at the FFN Golden Tour in Nice, Osrin raced 5 events, winning the open A final of the 200m backstroke.

is doing major damage across the junior circuit as of late. She took 4th in the A final to claim junior gold in the 200m backstroke while competing as a special group at the 2019 Euro Meet in Luxembourg this past January. She also won the B final of the 200m free at that same meet. More recently as another selective group to compete at the FFN Golden Tour in Nice, Osrin raced 5 events, winning the open A final of the 200m backstroke. The teen has the potential to final in several events here in Glasgow, with her best chance coming in the 200m back where her 2:13.48 PB is just 3 seconds off the leaders.

Derventio Excel’s Mia Slevin

15-year-old Mia Slevin held her own at the Euro Meet in Luxembourg against some of the sport’s greats, such as Sarah Sjostrom and Katinka Hosszu. Slevin finished 6th in the 400m free A final in Luxembourg in 4:22.86, while also nabbing 7th in the 200m free there in 2:03.18.

held her own at the Euro Meet in Luxembourg against some of the sport’s greats, such as Sarah Sjostrom and Katinka Hosszu. Slevin finished 6th in the 400m free A final in Luxembourg in 4:22.86, while also nabbing 7th in the 200m free there in 2:03.18. She holds a 100m free PB of 58.29, a 200m free PB of 2:02.59 and a 400m PB of 4:22.76 and is set to take on those events, as well as the 100m back here in Glasgow.

City of Coventry’s Lauren Cox