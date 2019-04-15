Claire Curzan Breaks Down Sensational Spring Season (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Reported by Spencer Penland.

100 FLY

PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom – 56.38

Top 3 Finishers:

GOLD: Kelsi Dahlia – 57.99

– 58.61 BRONZE: Farida Osman – 58.89

Kelsi Dahlia took the event, swimming just a little faster than she was this morning. Dahlia took the lead around 35 meters in and never really looked back after that. Claire Curzan shattered her own 13-14 girls NAG again tonight, this time blasting a 58.61. That makes her the first 13-14 girl to ever break 59 seconds in the 100 fly. Farida Osman ws 3rd at the 50 mark, and managed to hold on for 3rd tonight. Amanda Kendall was 2nd at the 50 mark, but was overtaken by Curzan and Osman ran her down on the final 50.