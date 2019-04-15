DiRado, Jaeger Win Richmond SwimSquads, But Adams Still Leads

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Maya DiRado’s DiradSquad edged Connor Jaeger’s Jaeg-Train by half a point in Richmond, but it’s Cammile Adams and the Adams Family who continue to lead the 2019 SwimSquad Battles.

SCORING FORMAT

Prior to each meet, the captain will select 6 swimmers from their overall roster to score.

Each of the six athletes is designated for one specific category, and can score in up to two events from that category. The categories are: Free (50 through 1500) Back (50 through 200) Breast (50 through 200) Fly (50 through 200) IM (200 and 400, not the mystery order 200 IM) Flex (any two races)

An athlete must make the top 8 to score points: 1st: 10 2nd: 8 3rd: 7 4th: 5 5th: 4 6th: 3 7th: 2 8th: 1



Running Totals

Total Knoxville Des Moines Richmond Adams Family 268 101 93 74 Jaeg-Train 230 88 60 82 DiRadSquad 209.5 91 36 82.5 Beisel Bunch 205 71 74 60

Here’s a look at the team-by-team scoring:

DiRadSquad

DiRadSquad 82.5 Starter Events Points Free Simone Manuel 50/100 FR 17.5 Back Ryan Murphy 100/200 BK 20 Breast Nic Fink 100/200 BR 15 Fly Jack Conger 50/100 FL 2 IM Chase Kalisz 200/400 IM 18 Flex Hannah Moore 800/1500 FR 10

DiRado got the expected great showings from Manuel, Murphy and Kalisz. She also correctly predicted a big 1500 free swim from Moore, even if Moore scratched the 800 and didn’t score anything there.

Jaeg-Train

Jaeg-Train 82 Starter Points Free Katie Ledecky 400/800 FR 20 Back Matt Grevers 50/100 BK 15 Breast Annie Lazor 100/200 BR 20 Fly Caeleb Dressel 50/100 FL 20 IM Andrew Wilson 200 IM 0 Flex Katie Meili 50/100 BR 7

Ledecky and Lazor were almost sure things to score huge. Dressel was somewhat of a wild card, but looked a lot more like a prepared Dressel than a beat-up, in-season one. Grevers had some risk without much competing this year, but came through very well. Missing points in the IM was tough, but Jaeger really had no good options beyond Wilson, who was a longshot at best.

Adams Family

Adams Family 74 Starter Points Free Margo Geer 50/100 FR 11 Back Olivia Smoliga 50/100 BK 20 Breast Emily Escobedo 100/200 BR 9 Fly Kelsi Dahlia 50/100 FL 18 IM Gunnar Bentz 200/400 IM 0 Flex Michael Andrew 50FR/50FL 16

Bentz scratching the meet hurt a lot for Adams. But Smoliga made up for it with probably the best showing of any athlete in Richmond. Dahlia and Andrew were expectedly great. Geer wasn’t quite as good as she’s been, scoring-wise, on the tour, but got the job done.

Beisel Bunch

Beisel Bunch 60 Starter Points Free Zane Grothe 400/800 FR 18 Back Elise Haan 50/100 BK 1 Breast Kevin Cordes 50/100 BR 13 Fly Justin Wright 100/200 FL 3 IM Leah Smith 200/400 IM 7 Flex Hali Flickinger 200 FL/200 BK 18

Grothe and Flickinger were good. Cordes was way better than expected. Unfortunately, a scratch from Smith in the 200 IM hurt, as did Haan’s scratch from the 50 back.

Our Projections

We published our own suggested starters before the meet. You can view them here. While they by-and-large matched what each captain did, there were a few changes. We’ll run through them here, and track how well each team would’ve done had they used our projected starters and starting events instead:

DiRadSquad

Position Their Starter Points Our Starter Points Change with our lineup Breast Nic Fink 15 Nic Fink 8 -7 100/200 BR 50/200 BR Flex Hannah Moore 10 Ella Eastin 18 +8 800/1500 FR 200/400 IM +1

We justified our odd breaststroke pairing based on Fink’s superior results in the 50 and 200 at both previous stops. But his 3rd-place finish in the 100 was better than a 9th in the 50, so DiRado outdoes our projections. Good call, Maya.

On the other hand, DiRado’s decision to use Moore in the flex role instead of Eastin (400 IM winner, 200 IM runner-up) yielded 8 less points. So it’s pretty close to a wash here. DiRado probably regrets not starting the Stanford IMer following in her own footsteps, but Moore would’ve also been a great call had she swum the 800 free.

Jaeg-Train

Position Their Starter Points Our Starter Points Change with our lineup Free Katie Ledecky 20 Katie Ledecky 20 — 400/800 FR 200/400 FR Flex Katie Meili 7 Molly Hannis 13 +6 50/100 BR 50/100 BR +6

Ledecky’s events are basically splitting hairs. She’d have been a perfect 20 either way. On the other hand, Hannis did outscore Meili in the sprint breaststrokes by six.

Beisel Bunch

Position Their Starter Points Our Starter Points Change with our lineup Fly Justin Wright 3 Katie Drabot 12 +9 100/200 FL 100/200 FL Flex Hali Flickinger 18 Hali Flickinger 10 -8 200 FL/200 BK 200 FL/400 IM +1

We picked Drabot over Wright because of the ceiling – Drabot is a likely 2-event scorer, while Wright is only a real scoring factor in the 200. As it turned out, pretty stiff 200 fly competition crowded out Wright, while Drabot swam great in her fly races.

On the other hand, we picked Flickinger in the 400 IM, which she ultimately scratched. Beisel escaped there with 8 more points than our lineup, while losing 9 in the butterfly. Once again: about a wash.

Adams Family

Position Their Starter Points Our Starter Points Change with our lineup Breast Emily Escobedo 9 Josh Prenot 14 +5 100/200 BR 100/200 BR Flex Michael Andrew 16 Michael Andrew 18 +2 50 FR/50 FL 50 FR/50 BK +7

We noted in our projections how Andrew had been on a tear in the 50 backstroke, and he remains undefeated through this Pro Swim Series in the 50 back. Meanwhile we bet on Dressel to give him a run in the 50 fly, which he did.

The breaststroke choice also came down to Escobedo vs Prenot. Both were pretty solid scorers, though Prenot’s 14 points would’ve made him Adams’ fourth-highest scorer.