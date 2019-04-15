Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Anton Ipsen: 2 1500 Bests, 2 Different Continents, 1 Week (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

MEN’S 1500 FREE

  • PSS Record: 14:53.12 – Jordan Wilimovsky

TOP 3

  1. Anton Ipsen (Wolfpack) – 14:57.15
  2. Marcelo Acosta (Louisville) – 15:20.20
  3. Zane Grothe (Boulder City Henderson) – 15:26.38

Anton Ipsen took this one with a lifetime best of 14:57.15, less than two seconds off of the Danish record. Ipsen did, however, set Danish records in the 400 IM and 800 free just last week in Denmark, as well as set a (then) personal best in the 1500.

