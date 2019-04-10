2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Live Stream/Webcast Info

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

April 10-13, 2019

Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA

Meet information

Psych Sheets

USA Swimming will be live-streaming the Pro Swim Series stop in Richmond, VA, which begins Wednesday night. Streaming availability varies each night, but usaswimming.org will stream the Wednesday night session, as well as all prelims sessions. Thursday finals will be broadcast on the NBC Sports App at 5:40 p.m. ET. Friday and Saturday finals will be broadcast at 5:40 p.m. ET on the Olympic Channel, followed by a tape-delayed broadcast from 1:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

Check out the full schedule below: