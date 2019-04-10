Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Live Stream/Webcast Info

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

USA Swimming will be live-streaming the Pro Swim Series stop in Richmond, VA, which begins Wednesday night. Streaming availability varies each night, but usaswimming.org will stream the Wednesday night session, as well as all prelims sessions. Thursday finals will be broadcast on the NBC Sports App at 5:40 p.m. ET. Friday and Saturday finals will be broadcast at 5:40 p.m. ET on the Olympic Channel, followed by a tape-delayed broadcast from 1:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

Check out the full schedule below:

Date Network Time (ET) Event Live or Delay Webcast
April 10 N/A 6 p.m. 800m Freestyle Live usaswimming.org
April 11 N/A 9 a.m. Day 2 Prelims Live usaswimming.org
April 11 NBC Sports App 6 p.m. Day 2 A Finals Live nbcsports.com
April 11 N/A 6 p.m. Day 2 All Finals Live usaswimming.org
April 12 N/A 9 a.m. Day 3 Prelims Live usaswimming.org
April 12 Olympic Channel 6 p.m. Day 3 A Finals Live nbcsports.com
April 12 N/A 6 p.m. Day 3 B Finals Live usaswimming.org
April 13 NBC Sports Network 1:30 a.m. Day 3 Finals Delayed nbcsports.com
April 13 N/A 9 a.m. Day 4 Prelims Live usaswimming.org
April 13 Olympic Channel 6 p.m. Day 4 A Finals Live nbcsports.com
April 13 N/A 6 p.m. Day 4 B Finals Live usaswimming.org
April 14 NBC Sports Network 1:30 a.m Day 4 Finals Delayed nbcsports.com

