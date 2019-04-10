2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Live Stream/Webcast Info

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND
- April 10-13, 2019
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
USA Swimming will be live-streaming the Pro Swim Series stop in Richmond, VA, which begins Wednesday night. Streaming availability varies each night, but usaswimming.org will stream the Wednesday night session, as well as all prelims sessions. Thursday finals will be broadcast on the NBC Sports App at 5:40 p.m. ET. Friday and Saturday finals will be broadcast at 5:40 p.m. ET on the Olympic Channel, followed by a tape-delayed broadcast from 1:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN.
Check out the full schedule below:
|Date
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Live or Delay
|Webcast
|April 10
|N/A
|6 p.m.
|800m Freestyle
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|April 11
|N/A
|9 a.m.
|Day 2 Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|April 11
|NBC Sports App
|6 p.m.
|Day 2 A Finals
|Live
|nbcsports.com
|April 11
|N/A
|6 p.m.
|Day 2 All Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|April 12
|N/A
|9 a.m.
|Day 3 Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|April 12
|Olympic Channel
|6 p.m.
|Day 3 A Finals
|Live
|nbcsports.com
|April 12
|N/A
|6 p.m.
|Day 3 B Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|April 13
|NBC Sports Network
|1:30 a.m.
|Day 3 Finals
|Delayed
|nbcsports.com
|April 13
|N/A
|9 a.m.
|Day 4 Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|April 13
|Olympic Channel
|6 p.m.
|Day 4 A Finals
|Live
|nbcsports.com
|April 13
|N/A
|6 p.m.
|Day 4 B Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|April 14
|NBC Sports Network
|1:30 a.m
|Day 4 Finals
|Delayed
|nbcsports.com
